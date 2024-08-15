US still alarmed over Juba’s continued taxes on donors’ support

The United States has called on the transitional government to urgently establish a clear and consistent system for providing taxes, duties, and fees exemptions of donor and humanitarian partners.

US Representative to the United Nations said his government is “alarmed that over the past five months, the transitional government has imposed taxes and fees on UN, humanitarian, and diplomatic cargoes, significantly impacting humanitarian and peacekeeping operations because of the difficulties to import fuel into South Sudan.”

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield raise the concern during the UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting in New York on Wednesday.

Citing UN Secretary-General’s July 29 report, she said “these imposed taxes and fees have forced the World Food Programme to reduce UN Humanitarian Air Service flights by half.

This according to her, has halted humanitarian air drops that reach 145,000 people and delayed the per-positioning of humanitarian supplies ahead of the rainy season.

“We urge the transitional government to not only reduce the cost of life-saving assistance and protection, but also reduce the risk to it and ensure unrestricted freedom of movement for UNMISS personnel and humanitarians delivering aid.

“These are people for whom the government are responsible and have neglected.

However, Thomas-Greenfield ceasing taxes and fees that impede the delivery of aid is necessary, but alone is not sufficient but must include unrestricted movement of UNMISS.

“The United States reminds the transitional government the status-of-forces agreement between South Sudan and UNMISS grants the mission unrestricted freedom of movement and the transitional government has a responsibility to comply with it.”

“SOFA violations threaten the safety and security of UN peacekeepers, and are an issue of grave concern to this Council.”

UNMISS, UN specialized agencies, diplomatic missions, and international donors and their contractors, grantees, and implementing partners in South Sudan, so that they can get on with the business of assisting the people of South Sudan at this most difficult time.

