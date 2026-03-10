10th March 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   US Senator warns of Uganda’s ‘destabilizing’ role in South Sudan

US Senator warns of Uganda’s ‘destabilizing’ role in South Sudan

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 5 hours ago

Republican Sen. James Risch, chairman, Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Photo by: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee has sounded an alarm over Uganda’s influence in South Sudan, labeling the neighboring regime an “exporter of instability” following a controversial electoral process.

In a statement published by the Foreign Relations Committee website, Senator Jim Risch, issued a scathing critique of the recent Ugandan elections, which saw President Yoweri Museveni secure a seventh term. While the statement focused on the erosion of democracy in Kampala, it carried significant implications for Juba’s security and sovereignty.

Senator Risch characterized the Ugandan polls as a “hollow exercise” designed to legitimize Museveni’s four decades in power. However, his most pointed remarks for the region concerned Uganda’s interference in neighboring states.

“Uganda is also linked to destabilizing regional activities, including in South Sudan—making the regime an increasingly problematic exporter of instability,” Risch stated.

The Senator’s comments highlight growing concerns in Washington that the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) priorities domestic control through political violence and the misuse of state resources, which then spills over borders.

For years, Uganda has been a primary security partner for the U.S. in East Africa. However, Risch urged the administration to reassess this relationship, citing a trajectory of intimidation and abductions that mirrors recent political crackdowns in Tanzania.

The Senator specifically called for a review of whether sanctions are warranted against key figures in the Ugandan establishment, including General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The warning comes at a delicate time for the East African Community (EAC). With upcoming elections in Ethiopia and Kenya, Risch expressed fear that the “paths” taken by Uganda and Tanzania portend a wider regional shift away from democratic norms.

For his part, Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has hit back at Washington, rejecting threats that the United States could dismantle its decades-long security pact with Kampala.

Popular Stories
Gov’t plans to establish South Sudan Airways, expand Juba International Airport 1

Gov’t plans to establish South Sudan Airways, expand Juba International Airport

Published March 6, 2026

South Sudan condemns Iran missile, drone attacks in Middle East 2

South Sudan condemns Iran missile, drone attacks in Middle East

Published March 6, 2026

SSPDF questions UNMISS over 2013 armored vehicle seizure 3

SSPDF questions UNMISS over 2013 armored vehicle seizure

Published March 8, 2026

Parliament: Petroleum, Road’s & Presidential Affairs ministries overspent massively in 2024–2025 budget 4

Parliament: Petroleum, Road’s & Presidential Affairs ministries overspent massively in 2024–2025 budget

Published March 5, 2026

Drivers’ union expresses dismay over sudden fuel price hike in Juba 5

Drivers’ union expresses dismay over sudden fuel price hike in Juba

Published March 4, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Uganda defends military deployment in South Sudan

Published 3 hours ago

13 civilians killed, several injured in Tonj East attacks – official

Published 4 hours ago

Bishop Hiiboro celebrates “faithful and courageous women of South Sudan” in Women’s Day tribute

Published 4 hours ago

US Senator warns of Uganda’s ‘destabilizing’ role in South Sudan

Published 5 hours ago

Juba county launches construction of police station in Morgiri

Published 7 hours ago

EAC 25th Summit: South Sudan secures $21M waiver as debt is slashed by half

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th March 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.