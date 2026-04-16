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US outlines three-pillar priority in South Sudan

Author: Reporter | Published: April 16, 2026

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan, Michael J. Adler - Credit: Eye Radio

The United States Embassy in Juba has outlined peace, proper use of public revenue, protection of U.S. assistance, and transparency as key priorities in South Sudan.

Speaking during a roundtable discussion with media managers on Wednesday in Juba, U.S. Ambassador Michael J. Adler said these priorities are central to Washington’s engagement in the country.

Ambassador Adler said a swift return to inter-party dialogue is necessary, adding that genuine dialogue cannot take place while one of the key signatories to the peace agreement remains in detention.

He said a genuine return to dialogue among parties to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan is essential for progress in the peace process.

The U.S. government has also called on the transitional government to address alleged misuse of public revenue and ensure that funds are directed toward salaries, healthcare, education, humanitarian relief, and infrastructure.

Ambassador Adler said U.S. emergency assistance is not a substitute for transparent governance.

He also called for an end to abuse, exploitation, and diversion of U.S. foreign aid by officials at national and subnational levels, saying accountability is necessary to protect U.S. taxpayer money and bolster prospects for trade and investment.

The First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar, who leads the SPLM-IO and is a signatory to the 2018 peace agreement, has been in detention since March 26, 2025.

He was formally charged in September 2025 with treason, murder, and crimes against humanity. His trial began on September 22, 2025. Despite calls for his release, he remains under house arrest.

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