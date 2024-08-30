US imposes visa restrictions on South Sudanese officials over aid blockage

The U.S. Department of State announced Friday, August 30, 2024, that it will impose visa restrictions on South Sudanese officials responsible for undermining efforts to achieve sustainable peace in the country.

In a statement published on the Department of State website, the US government did not disclose the identities of individuals accused of obstructing humanitarian aid in South Sudan.

According to the statement, this action targets individuals involved in obstructing humanitarian aid by taxing aid shipments, including members of the South Sudanese government.

The Department’s decision comes in response to ongoing concerns about the South Sudan transitional government’s failure to uphold its commitments under the 2018 peace agreement.

Despite repeated assurances, the government has not effectively addressed the high costs and bureaucratic barriers that hinder the delivery of life-saving assistance to those in need.

The United States has expressed deep concern over the lack of urgency from the South Sudanese government in establishing a clear and effective system to support humanitarian efforts.

The continued obstacles and risks associated with providing aid raise significant doubts about the government’s commitment and capability to fulfil its peace agreement obligations.

These visa restrictions are part of a broader policy introduced in 2019 under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

This measure aims to hold accountable those who impede the peace process and humanitarian efforts in conflict-affected regions.

The U.S. government’s move underscores its commitment to supporting the humanitarian needs of the South Sudanese people and pressuring the transitional government to adhere to its international obligations.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Rights watchdog calls for reprioritization of resources for South Sudan’s future Previous Post