US funding cut to South Sudan peace observers takes effect

The United State government announced Friday it is stripping financial support off the critical peace monitoring bodies – R-JMEC and CTSAM-VM, citing a stagnant peace process and lack of political will.

In a statement, Ned Price the Spokesperson of the US Department of State made public the withdrawal of financial assistance to the observers, as a result of lack of progress in the peace implementation.

“The United States…. has consequently decided to end U.S. assistance for peace process monitoring mechanisms, effective July 15, as we assess next steps,” said Mr. Price in the statement.

Washington also stated that South Sudan’s leaders are not fully responsive to the support for the peace monitoring bodies and have shown a lack of political will necessary to implement critical reforms.

“For example, South Sudan has yet to pass critical electoral legislation in keeping with the revitalized peace agreement’s timetable. South Sudan still lacks a unified, professional military to serve and protect the population,” he added.

The US official also cited what it termed as the government’s continuous divergence of proceeds from oil production before they reach the national budget, as well as lack of public financial reforms.

The statement further said civil society members and journalists are routinely intimidated and prevented from speaking out.

Early this month, the regional bloc IGAD lamented the US decision to withhold finance to the South Sudan peace monitors.

The regional Heads of State said, during an extraordinary assembly in Nairobi, Kenya, the withdrawal of support will have a crippling impact on the critical agreement mechanisms.

President Kiir also expressed concerns over the scaling down of support to the “vital peace monitoring mechanisms” and appealed to the peace partners to reconsider their decision.

