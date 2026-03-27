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US envoy says support for 2026 elections hinges on peaceful conditions

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: March 27, 2026

The US Ambassador to South Sudan Michael J. Adler - Eye Radio/ Stephen Omiri

The United States Ambassador to South Sudan, Michael J. Adler, says U.S. support for the upcoming elections will depend on the government ensuring a peaceful environment.

South Sudan is scheduled to hold its first-ever general elections on December 26, 2026. This follows a formal agreement by political leaders to end the transitional period, which was extended from February 2025 to December 2026.

Ambassador Adler made the remarks in a media statement following a meeting with Vice-President for the Service Cluster, Hussein Abdelbagi Akol. The two officials discussed continued partnership between Juba and Washington aimed at strengthening South Sudan’s health system.

Adler said discussions around the planned December 2026 elections have intensified since his return from Washington, D.C., but stressed that the decision on the timing and scope of elections lies with the South Sudanese people.

He said: “As for U.S. support, we have two expectations. One is that the South Sudanese government ensures the conditions are in place for peaceful elections.”

The meeting underscores ongoing cooperation between the two countries, linking governance, stability, and development efforts, particularly in the health sector.

Adler said: “Since I’ve returned from Washington, I continue to hear talk that the transitional government plans to hold elections in December of 2026. Let me be clear about the U.S. position. The timing of elections, the scope of elections is a decision for South Sudanese to make. As for the U.S. support, we have two expectations. One is that the South Sudanese government will ensure the conditions are in place for peaceful elections.”

In December last year, the National Election Commission (NEC) confirmed it will use the 2010 constituency boundaries for the upcoming vote. A total of 102 national geographical constituencies has been declared.

President Salva Kiir has instructed the Ministry of Finance to release funds and directed security agencies to ensure a safe environment for the polls.

The African Union’s C5 group (South Africa, Algeria, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Chad) has expressed support for the 2026 timeline.

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