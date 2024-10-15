US envoy presses for S. Sudan financial reforms

US Ambassador to Sudan on Tuesday, reportedly re-affirmed Washington’s commitment to supporting South Sudan in its reform journey as Bank of South Sudan boss is set to attend the 2024 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) due next weekend.

The one-week event is scheduled to take place from Monday, October 21 to Saturday, October 26.

According to BoSS’s official Facebook page, Dr. James Alic Garang, met with the U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan, Michael J. Adler and they discussed the country’s ongoing financial reforms.

“The discussions focused on advancing South Sudan’s efforts to enhance financial transparency and resource management”, reads the press statement.

Dr. Alic is reportedly to have expressed optimism about the continued U.S. support to stabilize the nation’s economy.

Central to the discussion is the need for transparency in building a stronger financial system for South Sudan.

