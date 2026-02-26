US Embassy extends condolences on passing of Bishop Nathaniel

The United States Embassy in South Sudan has expressed condolences following the death of retired Bishop Nathaniel Garang Anyieth of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan.

In a statement on its Facebook page dated, 26/02/2026, the Embassy said it was saddened by the news of his passing and paid tribute to his years of service.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of retired Bishop Nathaniel Garang Anyieth of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan. We honor his decades of service as a spiritual leader,” the statement read.

“We extend our condolences to his loved ones and others mourning his loss, and hope they find peace in the memories of his life and legacy.”

Bishop Nathaniel, the first Bishop of the Diocese of Bor, has been widely remembered for his spiritual leadership and contributions to church growth and peace efforts in South Sudan.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Anglican secretary general pays tribute to Bishop Nathaniel Garang Previous Post