26th February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   US Embassy extends condolences on passing of Bishop Nathaniel

US Embassy extends condolences on passing of Bishop Nathaniel

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 3 hours ago

Photo|Courtesy

The United States Embassy in South Sudan has expressed condolences following the death of retired Bishop Nathaniel Garang Anyieth of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan.

In a statement on its Facebook page dated, 26/02/2026, the Embassy said it was saddened by the news of his passing and paid tribute to his years of service.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of retired Bishop Nathaniel Garang Anyieth of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan. We honor his decades of service as a spiritual leader,” the statement read.

“We extend our condolences to his loved ones and others mourning his loss, and hope they find peace in the memories of his life and legacy.”

Bishop Nathaniel, the first Bishop of the Diocese of Bor, has been widely remembered for his spiritual leadership and contributions to church growth and peace efforts in South Sudan.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
AU C5 calls for ceasefire, consideration of Machar’s release ahead of elections 1

AU C5 calls for ceasefire, consideration of Machar’s release ahead of elections

Published February 21, 2026

Govt rejects AU call to free Dr. Machar, insists matter is for courts 2

Govt rejects AU call to free Dr. Machar, insists matter is for courts

Published February 21, 2026

Kiir relieves Finance Minister, SSRA chief, deputy, and Middle East envoy 3

Kiir relieves Finance Minister, SSRA chief, deputy, and Middle East envoy

Published February 23, 2026

Mayor Sarafino orders removal of abandoned cars from Juba roads 4

Mayor Sarafino orders removal of abandoned cars from Juba roads

Published February 22, 2026

Machar trial adjourned as tribunal reviews disputed forensic report 5

Machar trial adjourned as tribunal reviews disputed forensic report

Published February 20, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Governor Lobong briefs President Kiir on mining and resource plans

Published 54 minutes ago

Central Equatoria launches rehabilitation of Juba–Mundri road

Published 2 hours ago

Eastern Equatoria secures inclusion in gold-for-roads project

Published 2 hours ago

US Embassy extends condolences on passing of Bishop Nathaniel

Published 3 hours ago

Anglican secretary general pays tribute to Bishop Nathaniel Garang

Published 3 hours ago

Minister Salvatore prioritizes salaries, security funding, and elections

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.