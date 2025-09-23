US embassy condemns attack on WFP boat delivering aid in Jonglei’s New Fangak

The United States Embassy has condemned an alleged attack on a World Food Programme boat in New Fangak, Jonglei State, reportedly carried out by personnel of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the Embassy said SSPDF personnel raided the boat on September 7 and stole food and other supplies intended for civilians facing hunger.

The Embassy noted the stolen goods were replaced on September 20 but described the attack as part of a worsening pattern of looting and extortion targeting humanitarian aid by armed groups.

It called on the transitional government to prevent attacks on aid operations and to ensure access to populations at risk of famine, including in Upper Nile State.

“We call upon South Sudan’s leaders, at all levels, to prevent such actions and to be a partner to those – including international donors – seeking to help the South Sudanese people. We urge the transitional government to create conditions that will end the country’s humanitarian crisis,” the statement read in part.

“We are increasingly concerned about the inability of implementing partners delivering humanitarian assistance to reach conflict-affected populations in Upper Nile State, due to humanitarian access denials by transitional government officials in areas which face a possible risk of famine. Urgent humanitarian intervention is required in these areas, and government authorities must facilitate access,” the statement added.

The US mission also urged leaders to address the high costs and risks that hinder aid delivery and to guarantee unhindered access for humanitarian organizations.

The SSPDF Spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang said the army is yet to receive an official complain from the US Embassy..

