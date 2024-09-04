4th September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | Humanitarian | News   |   US donates mpox test kits to South Sudan’s Public Health Laboratory

US donates mpox test kits to South Sudan’s Public Health Laboratory

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 2 hours ago

Pix for representational purpose only - REUTERSpix

The U.S. government has announced a donation of 96 mpox test kits to the National Public Health Laboratory of South Sudan.

A statement from the U.S. Embassy in Juba announced that the donation, supplied by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is intended to enhance South Sudan’s ability to rapidly test for suspected mpox cases.

“The mpox reagents will play a crucial role in detecting and managing potential cases, helping to contain the spread of the disease. This donation is part of a broader commitment by the U.S. Embassy to support South Sudan in preparing for and responding to health crises,” stated the statement.

In addition to the reagent kits, the U.S. Embassy will continue to offer technical assistance, including support from the CDC for strengthening local disease surveillance capabilities.

This includes backing the South Sudan Field Epidemiology Training Program, which has trained 177 field epidemiologists.

These professionals are essential in maintaining a robust and responsive disease surveillance system within South Sudan’s health infrastructure.

The U.S. government’s support reflects a broader commitment to providing life-saving medical care and assistance to the South Sudanese people.

At the same time, there is a call for the transitional government to allocate more public revenue towards enhancing the health sector, ensuring sustainable improvements in public health and safety.

As South Sudan navigates these challenges, the collaboration between international partners and local health officials continues to be a vital component in strengthening the country’s ability to address health emergencies effectively.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Manufacturer urges import of electricity from Uganda and Ethiopia 1

Manufacturer urges import of electricity from Uganda and Ethiopia

Published August 29, 2024

Mayardit Academy represents South Sudan at Pretoria’s Space Conference 2

Mayardit Academy represents South Sudan at Pretoria’s Space Conference

Published August 29, 2024

Kajo-Keji commissioner: Nearly 200 villages occupied by Ugandan settlers 3

Kajo-Keji commissioner: Nearly 200 villages occupied by Ugandan settlers

Published September 1, 2024

South Sudan currency loses 70% of value since Jan, many risk starvation: OCHA 4

South Sudan currency loses 70% of value since Jan, many risk starvation: OCHA

Published August 31, 2024

US imposes visa restrictions on South Sudanese officials over aid blockage 5

US imposes visa restrictions on South Sudanese officials over aid blockage

Published August 30, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

‘It’s a lie!’: Occupants of alleged police land deny demanding $10B compensation

Published 1 hour ago

US donates mpox test kits to South Sudan’s Public Health Laboratory

Published 2 hours ago

Parliament wants oil-for-development initiative suspended to pay salaries

Published 3 hours ago

Govt seeks ways to address gangsterism, create youth opportunities

Published 4 hours ago

Nunu forms committee to probe alleged malpractices in telecom companies

Published 5 hours ago

Torit mother shoots self dead after son drowns

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.