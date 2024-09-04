US donates mpox test kits to South Sudan’s Public Health Laboratory

A statement from the U.S. Embassy in Juba announced that the donation, supplied by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is intended to enhance South Sudan’s ability to rapidly test for suspected mpox cases.

“The mpox reagents will play a crucial role in detecting and managing potential cases, helping to contain the spread of the disease. This donation is part of a broader commitment by the U.S. Embassy to support South Sudan in preparing for and responding to health crises,” stated the statement.

In addition to the reagent kits, the U.S. Embassy will continue to offer technical assistance, including support from the CDC for strengthening local disease surveillance capabilities.

This includes backing the South Sudan Field Epidemiology Training Program, which has trained 177 field epidemiologists.

These professionals are essential in maintaining a robust and responsive disease surveillance system within South Sudan’s health infrastructure.

The U.S. government’s support reflects a broader commitment to providing life-saving medical care and assistance to the South Sudanese people.

At the same time, there is a call for the transitional government to allocate more public revenue towards enhancing the health sector, ensuring sustainable improvements in public health and safety.

As South Sudan navigates these challenges, the collaboration between international partners and local health officials continues to be a vital component in strengthening the country’s ability to address health emergencies effectively.