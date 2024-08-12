US ambassador Michael J. Addler and Kate Crawford, the countrys’ Agency for International Development have announced $95 million in additional humanitarian assistance from the American people to South Sudan.

A statement to Eye Radio newsroom Monday, 12/08/204 stated that the “funding will provide life-saving support to humanitarian partners, including the World Food Program, to continue to deliver critical food and nutrition assistance to more than 700,000 people in the most food-insecure areas of the country.”

This additional funding brings the total U.S. government humanitarian assistance in South Sudan, through USAID and the U.S. Department of State, to more than $508 million to date in Fiscal Year 2024.

According to the diplomat and USAID Directed the assistance arrives at a critical time when “more than seven million people in South Sudan are facing high levels of acute food insecurity.”

This is in addition to the nearly 780,000 people who fled from Sudan to South Sudan since the Sudan’s war broke out in April of last year.

“These individuals are often arriving in South Sudan food-insecure, malnourished, and with few to no possessions,” reads the statement, adding that ” as many as 3.3 million people may be adversely affected by flooding across South Sudan in the coming months. ”

Meanwhile, the duo urged the transitional government to do its part and contribute financial assistance to the humanitarian coffers.

“In the face of these challenges and increased strain on the humanitarian system, we continue to urge the transitional government to contribute more financial resources to humanitarian assistance and to reduce the costs and risks faced by donors and their implementing partners, who are seeking to help the South Sudanese people.

Last month, the cabinet approved $78 million US for flood preparedness and response, but since then no further announcement about its disbursement has been made public.

