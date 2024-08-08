Urgent call for dialogue as unity govt expires in September

Lawmaker Peter Lomudi Francis has suggested for a national dialogue on how to end the transitional period as the tenure of the unity government nears expiration.

The two-year roadmap stipulates the dissolution of the government three months prior to the December 22, 2024 general elections.

This means, the life of the unity government ends by 22, September.

“By 22nd of September, that is next month, the whole government is to be dissolved and the country is supposed to go for elections,” said MP Lomude.

As the deadline approaches, MP Lomudi expressed concerns over the lack of concrete to prepare for the polls to usher in a democratically elected government.

He urged the need for urgency and suggested to the presidency to called the parties for a dialogue to chatter a way forward.

“All of us are aware that the high level committee conducted evaluation on the status of the implementation of the R-ARCSS through the road map and they submitted their report to the Presidency.

“Up to now, we are expecting the Presidency to call the parties that agreement for a dialogue in order to sort way forward as to whether the country is going for election or not.”

Hon. Lomudi emphasized the need for an inclusive dialogue that would bring together all relevant stakeholders, including political parties, and international partners.

He warned of the potential consequences of failing to address these issues in a timely manner saying it will plunge the country into chaos.

“It is also importance that I seize this opportunity to urge the Presidency and guarantors of the peace agreement to fast-track dialogue of the political parties’ signatories to the peace agreement in order to reach a consequence,” adding that “the government will run out of legitimacy by the 22nd of September next month.”

