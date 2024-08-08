8th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News   |   Urgent call for dialogue as unity govt expires in September

Urgent call for dialogue as unity govt expires in September

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 2 hours ago

Hon. Lomude representing Yei River hails from Opposition Alliance (SSOA)|Photo by Obaj Okuj

Lawmaker Peter Lomudi Francis has suggested for a national dialogue on how to end the transitional period as the tenure of the unity government nears expiration.

The two-year roadmap stipulates the dissolution of the government three months prior to the December 22, 2024 general elections.

This means, the life of the unity government ends by 22, September.

“By 22nd of September, that is next month, the whole government is to be dissolved and the country is supposed to go for elections,” said MP Lomude.

As the deadline approaches, MP Lomudi expressed concerns over the lack of concrete  to prepare for the polls  to usher in a democratically elected government.

He urged the need for urgency and suggested to the presidency to  called the parties for a dialogue to chatter a way forward.

“All of us are aware that the high level committee conducted evaluation on the status of the implementation of the R-ARCSS through the road map and they submitted their report to the Presidency.

“Up to now, we are expecting the Presidency to call the parties that agreement for a dialogue in order to sort way forward as to whether the country is going for election or not.”

Hon. Lomudi emphasized the need for an inclusive dialogue that would bring together all relevant stakeholders, including political parties, and international partners.

He warned of  the potential consequences of failing to address these issues in a timely manner saying it will plunge the country into chaos.

“It is also importance that I  seize this opportunity to urge the Presidency and guarantors of the peace agreement to fast-track dialogue of the political parties’ signatories to the peace agreement in order to reach a consequence,” adding that “the government will run out of legitimacy by the 22nd of September next month.”

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSUWC directs increment of water tariff in Juba 1

SSUWC directs increment of water tariff in Juba

Published August 4, 2024

Olympic referees malice S. Sudan in game against Serbia -Ivey 2

Olympic referees malice S. Sudan in game against Serbia -Ivey

Published August 4, 2024

Five wounded in second Juba shooting in one day 3

Five wounded in second Juba shooting in one day

Published August 4, 2024

Govt to install $150-million hyper solar power in Juba 4

Govt to install $150-million hyper solar power in Juba

Published August 3, 2024

What next, 30 days after parliament passed disputed NSS bill 5

What next, 30 days after parliament passed disputed NSS bill

Published August 3, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Education ministry set to announce SSCSE exams results

Published 27 mins ago

SSFA selects 10 clubs for South Sudan Premier League

Published 49 mins ago

Lobong tells Yakani: We don’t have powers over border issues

Published 1 hour ago

Africa faces an unprecedent surge in mpox cases – WHO

Published 1 hour ago

2024 ‘increasingly likely’ to be warmest on record: EU monitor

Published 2 hours ago

MP urges protection of national staff rights in private sector

Published 2 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

Breaking News

Education ministry set to announce SSCSE exams results

Read more...
Share