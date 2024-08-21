Urgent appeal for support as floods devastate Pacholla South County

21st August 2024
Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 3 hours ago

Pochalla County, Greater Pibor Administrative Area

Authorities in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) have issued a dire call for assistance following severe flooding in Pacholla South County.

According to Okuira Oleo, the Minister of Information in GPAA, approximately 3,000 people across three payams—Pacholla, Kilo, and Akunyongom—are in urgent need of support after their homes and livelihoods were devastated by the flood.

The flooding has severely impacted over 500 households, destroying crops and livestock, leaving the affected population without essential resources.

Minister Oleo reported that the community is struggling to evacuate from the inundated lowlands to higher ground.

In a statement to Eye Radio from Pibor this morning, Oleo said, “The affected population is around 3,000 people from three payams, with 500 households impacted.

Their livelihoods have been severely affected, with crops and domestic animals, such as cattle and sheep, destroyed. People are still evacuating from the waterlogged lowlands to the higher ground and have no access to food.”

The urgent situation highlights the critical need for immediate humanitarian support to address the crisis and assist those displaced by the flooding.

