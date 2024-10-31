Upper Nile parliament goes on recess after passing budget

Members of the Upper Nile State parliament have gone on a three-month recess starting from 30th October after passing the state 2024-2025 fiscal year budget.

The speaker, Jacob Dollar, said the state legislature was supposed to go on recess on September but delayed the break until the budget was passed.

He added the 53 billion budget will focus on three key areas including salary payment, operational cost and development. Mr. Dollar said lawmakers are expected to report back to the Assembly by the end of January 2025.

“We concluded on 30th October which was the final day for us to close the assembly which was supposed to be closed on 20th of September but it was adjourned,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“After we passed the budget the members of the parliament are now ready to go for recess and they will come next year. The state budget depends on the state resource envelope which is 53,885,482,600.”

Addressing the parliament on Wednesday, Upper Nile Governor James Odhok urged the state lawmakers to engage with their constituencies during the recess period

He further called for cooperation between the lawmakers and the executive for a united effort to enhance services and address the needs of the population.

“I want you to engage with your constituencies so that your political parties will be happy that the people they appointed they are going to deliver services to our people of Upper Nile. The parties did their part now it is our part to deliver and maintain good names to our parties.”

