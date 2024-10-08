8th October 2024
Governance | News | States

Upper Nile: Occupants of public buildings to face eviction

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 10 hours ago

Upper Nile Cabinet|Photo-courtesy

Upper Nile Council of Ministers resolved to evict illegal occupants of buildings and lands belonging to the state government.

According to a statement on the official Facebook page of the office of governor James Odhok Oyay, the state cabinet agreed to evict occupants of government houses, public schools and investment lands among others.

It added that the purpose of the order is to allow facilitation of smooth operation of government activities within the state.

To ensure the implementation, the cabinet formed a committee to oversee the process in the Capital Malakal and other towns.

The 2016 violence rendered Upper Nile public institutions dysfunctional , compelling officials to operated from the national capital Juba.

Most infrastructures – both private and public were dilapidated during the violent conflict with others beyond recognition.

Amid the return of relative peace last year, Malakal witnessed influx of new comers while most of the rightful owners remained in the UN protection of civilians’ site.

However, since his appointment in September 2023, governor James Odhok took proactive measures to stabilize the security and renovate the destroyed government facilities.

This enabled the state government to relocate its cabinet from Juba to Malakal where it held its first cabinet around June.

