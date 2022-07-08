8th July 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | News   |   Upper Nile gov’t starts paying teachers following strike

Upper Nile gov’t starts paying teachers following strike

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 5 hours ago

Primary school children in Malakal town took to the streets to back up striking teachers demanding salary arrears. | 7th July 2022 | Photo: Wilson Kulang.

The government of Upper Nile State has started a partial payment of salary arrears to primary schools teachers, following two weeks of strike that disrupted learning in the state capital.

The payment salary arrears for the teaching staff comes after hundreds of pupils staged a peaceful demonstration in the streets of Malakal Thursday, in a show of support.

The state Information Minister Luk Sadallah confirmed on Friday, the government formed a committee to address the teachers grievance after the demonstration.

Sadallah said the resolved that teachers are paid promptly – which the minister of Education started implementing yesterday.

“So according to the committee’s information they have resolved the problem and started clearing the two months salaries. They were demanding a four months’ salary, but the two months have not yet reached here in Juba, so this is their demand that is why they staged a peaceful protest.” he told Eye Radio.

Two week ago, primary school teachers demanding salary payment, refused to get to work, resulting in the disruption of classes across the state capital.

After the strike, hundreds of agitated school children from five schools partook in a demonstration to back their teachers and coerce the government to pay their dues.

Meanwhile, a teacher only referred to as Peter from John Garang Primary School in Malakal town confirms to Eye Radio he was among those who received the two-month salaries.

“It is true, let me tell you all the details. Yesterday we were protesting because of our rights, our rights have been revised by the ministry because those who were not in the field were the people who took the money,” he said.

However, Peter said they are only paid two months salary, and that they have not signed for the months of May and June respectively.

“It was three months, but they paid two months, so yesterday all they did was just give the money to those names in the pay-sheet.”

 

 

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
The speech of 10-year-old Manawa junior that melted hearts 1

The speech of 10-year-old Manawa junior that melted hearts

Published Saturday, July 2, 2022

‘Stop dredging, its not in your interest,’ Prof Elkhazin cautions 2

‘Stop dredging, its not in your interest,’ Prof Elkhazin cautions

Published Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Here’s what S. Sudanese want to hear from Kiir’s July 9 speech 3

Here’s what S. Sudanese want to hear from Kiir’s July 9 speech

Published Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Top security chiefs vow to restore security in Tonj North 4

Top security chiefs vow to restore security in Tonj North

Published Sunday, July 3, 2022

Pope Francis to address South Sudanese via video on 2nd July 5

Pope Francis to address South Sudanese via video on 2nd July

Published Friday, July 1, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gov’t begins construction of National Archive building

Published 21 mins ago

Cattle-related violence left over 70 dead in Kapoeta North

Published 3 hours ago

Upper Nile gov’t starts paying teachers following strike

Published 5 hours ago

UNMISS on Independence Day: “celebrate and rally for nation-building.”

Published 5 hours ago

BREAKING: Japan’s former leader Shinzo Abe assassinated

Published 6 hours ago

UPDATE: Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe fighting for his life after gun attack

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th July 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.