25th November 2025

Upper Nile Governor visits Ulang County to promote peace, unity

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 14 hours ago

Upper Nile State Governor Jacob Dollar Ruot arrives in Ulang County accompanied County Commisioner Maj. Gen. Justin Nhial Batoang - Courtesy Photo

Upper Nile State Governor Jacob Dollar Ruot visited Ulang County on Sunday as part of his statewide introductory tour to share key government priorities and engage local communities.

Governor Dollar was appointed in October, replacing General James Koang Chuol.

His visit to Ulang County comes amid efforts to promote peace, unity, and stability after violence spilled over from neighbouring Nasir County following deadly clashes between government and opposition forces in March this year.

His visit comes days after assailants suspected to be from neighbouring Ulang County, according to local authorities, launched attacks on Bailiet County from multiple directions early this month.

The attacks reportedly killed 66 people and left 65 others wounded, according to Bailiet County Commissioner Joseph Deng.
Deng told Eye Radio that the attacks also displaced civilians who fled to seek safety.

The governor arrived on a UN helicopter and was welcomed by crowds of residents, traditional leaders, and youth representatives.

He was accompanied by the county commissioner, Maj. Gen. Justin Nhial Batoang, and other state officials.

