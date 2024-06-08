Upper Nile governor orders police to arrest killers in 7 days

The Governor of Upper State has given the police a seven-day ultimatum to arrest perpetrators behind the recent deadly violence in Malakal town and Fashoda County.

James Odhok Oyai gave the order on Thursday during a security parade in the state capital.

A joint force of different security agencies has declared operations to apprehend the criminals who started the inter-communal violence that triggered insecurity in the state.

Governor Odhok said police must prove that they are not involved in the tribal hostilities that have tormented the state, by arresting the killers.

In the strongly worded statement, the governor said the perpetrators must be brought to the book regardless of their tribes.

“We give you a week only for the people who killed people in the city. This is the responsibility of the police,” he said.

“This is clear. Or are you the ones who killed the people and you do not want to report it? If you are not the killers, bring us the killers.”

“We do not want the police to get involved in tribalism, rob people in their homes and kill. People should be arrested regardless of whether they are Dinka, Shilluk and Nuer. Even if they are devils, they are subject to the law. This is clear.”

Last week, the state police commissioner said the death toll in the inter-communal violence has risen to ten people.

However, Governor James disclosed that the security of Malakal town now will be in the hands of National Security and SSPDF forces.

He says the decision has been taken by the national government due to the failure of the police to maintain law and order.

“This is shameful. The responsibility of the city is the responsibility of the police, but because you failed, the senior leadership resolved that the National Security and the armed forces will be responsible for the security of the city.”

“Transferring responsibility to the army is evidence of your failure. You are supposed to be stripped, dismissed from work, and sent to your homes.”

