14th July 2024
Upper Nile governor meets Jonglei counterpart on improving river transport

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 hour ago

Upper Nile Governor James Odhok meets Jonglei counterpart Mahjoub Biel in Bor. (-)

Upper Nile Governor James Odhok travelled to Jonglei State capital Bor on Saturday to meet his counterpart Mahjoub Biel and address challenges facing the River Transport system between the two states.

In pictures and a statement shared on the Governor’s Official Facebook page, Mr. Odhok travelled to Bor and met the state authorities to and ensure a reliable and secure operation of the river transport.

The governor reportedly outlined a comprehensive plan aimed at improving the infrastructure and safety measures along the vital transportation network.

“This vital transportation corridor passes through Jonglei State, and Governor Odhok is seeking to forge greater cooperation to address the issues impacting the reliable and secure operation of river transport along this network,” the statement said.

Upper Nile State heavily depends on river transport for the movement of goods and services from Juba amid years of seasonal flooding.

Governor Odhok further vowed commitment to work closely with Jonglei leadership to find solutions to the cross-border and inter-state security concerns that have disrupted this crucial supply chain.

Discussions during the meeting focused on measures to enhance cooperation between the two states, as well as identifying remedies to the problems affecting the river transport network.

In August 2022, the United Nations Food Agency suspended its barge movement in Upper Nile state due to insecurity and illegal checkpoints HOHA SAID

 

 

