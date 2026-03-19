20th March 2026

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Upper Nile government relocates temporarily to Nasir County

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 14 hours ago

Governor Dollar relocates with hi cabinet ministers and lawmakers|Courtesy

The government of Upper Nile State has begun relocating its leadership to Nasir County, in a major move aimed at improving security, governance, and service delivery across the region.

The delegation, led by Governor Jacob Dollar Ruot, includes state ministers, Members of Parliament, and other senior officials. They were received on Wednesday by Nasir County Commissioner Changkuoth Ruon, along with local leaders and residents.

State Minister of Information Peter Ngwojo confirmed the arrival of the officials, saying the relocation fulfills a commitment made by the governor during a previous visit to bring government operations closer to the people.

“As the governor promised and committed himself last time when he came here to Nasir Town, he promised that he will be operating here from Nasir town. The whole government of Upper Nile will be operating from Nasir town. We came here now like four ministers and one MP; other ministers will follow,” Ngwojo said.

“The aim of this move is to encourage citizens to return to their homes because we have a governor serious about restoring peace and security.”

Ngwojo noted that early signs of recovery are already visible, with civilians gradually returning to the town. He called on armed youth in the area to lay down their weapons and support ongoing peace efforts.

“We want to urge those carrying guns: it is not the right time. We need to think about our future and the coming generation. Schools need to reopen and hospitals to operate properly. Clinics here in Nasir have faced shortages of essential medicines,” he added.

“Having peace in Nasir means a lot for people of Nasir and the Upper Nile state at large.”

The relocation is part of a broader initiative by the Upper Nile State government to decentralize administration and improve access to government services in remote areas.

Officials say the presence of government leadership in Nasir is expected to accelerate development projects, restore public confidence, and strengthen security in the region.

Residents have welcomed the move, expressing hope that the arrival of officials will revive local markets, schools, and health services that were disrupted by previous conflicts.

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