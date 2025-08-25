25th August 2025

Upper Nile forms task force to support communities affected by floods

Published: 8 hours ago

Peter Ngwojo, the Minister of Information of Upper Nile State - courtesy

The Minister of Information in Upper Nile State says a task force has been formed to support people living in flood-prone areas after a national warning about rising water levels in the Nile River.

Peter Ngwojo says the committee includes representatives from the Ministry of Rural Development and Cooperatives, the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC), non-governmental organizations, and UN agencies.

He says the move follows a recent alert by the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, warning of possible flooding in areas along the Nile due to increased water levels.

Ngwojo says some parts of Makal, Fashoda, and Panyikang counties have already experienced flooding.

He added that the task force is providing support such as food and shelter to affected people, while others have been moved to higher ground.

“We are delivering to them, together with the partners like shelters, and some have already left the areas and some were evacuated to highest slopes especially in Makal County, we are providing some small needs to them like the food, we are now registering them to be provided with food, because the rain affected the farms and its raining season and cultivation is affected by flood,” he said.

He says the floods and heavy rains have also affected farms, making it difficult for some communities to plant this season.

