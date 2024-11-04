Upper Nile farmers hopeful after FAO jets in spray plane

Upper Nile Agriculture Minister has said a regional spray plane flown into the country last Monday has been deployed to the state to combat pests devastating crop farms there.

This comes weeks after authorities in Melut, Baliet and Renk Counties of Upper Nile State appealed to the national government for urgent intervention to protect their crop farms from the pests.

They reported that pests such as rats, locusts, and quelea birds had damaged their crops spanning hundreds of thousands of acres.

In response, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) last week flew in a crop-spraying plane serving IGAD member states, to combat the pest outbreaks.

“Thank God, the plane designated for spraying crops from agricultural pests arrived on Saturday in Upper Nile State and will head to Renk to start work. From there, it will head to the remaining 8 districts that the government has identified for the plane to operate.

“This plane will work to combat agricultural pests in 8 districts, namely Fashoda, Mango, Renk, Baliet, Akoka, Makal, Melut and Maban. I would like to inform the farmers that we will save the rest of the agricultural season that was affected by pests”, said James Basha, Upper Nile Agriculture Minister on Saturday.

On his part, FAO representative Peter John expressed the agency’s commitment to save crops from pest destruction this year.

“FAO is committed to assisting the state and national governments in saving this year’s crops from damage due to agricultural pests, and improve production in this season and the coming seasons.

“This support provided by FAO will not stop at maize and sesame crops only but also help farmers in providing food for the states through the production of various types of vegetables.

