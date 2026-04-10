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UPDATE: Edmond Yakani addresses reports on Mausoleum shooting

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 2 hours ago

CEPO Director Edmund Yakani | Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio.

Civil society leader Edmond Yakani has clarified the details of a shooting incident that occurred near the Dr. John Garang Mausoleum on Friday morning.

The Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) stated the event was a dispute between two soldiers. He clarified that the exchange of gunfire was unrelated to the legal proceedings involving Dr. Riek Machar at Freedom Hall.

Following the incident, reports circulated on social media suggesting the gunfire was an attempt to target the First Vice President and other party members. Yakani, who was present at the scene, identified the reports as incorrect.

“This incident is associated with an isolated event where two soldiers disagreed and exchanged gunfire among themselves for a short period of time,” Yakani said.

Yakani provided two points to clarify the context of the event, saying the gunfire happened after the court session had adjourned and before the accused individuals left Freedom Hall.

He stated that the shooting took place at the entrance of the Garang Mausoleum near the Custom roundabout, approximately 400 meters from the court venue.

“It is a big distance,” Yakani explained. “The information that the shooting was at the gate of Freedom Hall is not true.”

Yakani appealed to the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information. He noted that while political disagreements exist, security incidents should not be misrepresented.

“We should not entertain misleading information,” Yakani said. “The judiciary is handling the court cases, and this incident has nothing to do with the court.”

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10th April 2026

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