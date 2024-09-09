UoNBG receives its first library donation from Eritrean Community in Aweil

The University of Northern Bahr el Ghazal has inaugurated its first library, valued at $30,000, donated by the Eritrean Community in Aweil.



The library is the first of its kind to be built at the university since it opened for lectures in September last year.

Eritrean Ambassador to South Sudan Johannes Tecleamichael says the donation is a show of the strong bond between the two nations.

Tecleamichael says the learning facility also demonstrates strong social ties between the Eritrean and the South Sudanese people.

He says the new library, which measures 12 by 8 meters and has two offices, will significantly contribute to the advancement of higher education in the state.

“This is a library for the University of Northern Bahr el Ghazal, contributed by the Eritrean community living in Aweil,” Ambassador Tecleamichael.

“We Eritreans the relationship we have with this amazing country is historical for the land or the people or for a nation-state your own precious life donating to such kind of university is compared with it is nothing,” he said.

“We Eritreans consider South Sudan as a home. We’re not pretending. It’s from our deep heart.”

On his part, Prof. Stephen Chol Ajongo, Vice Chancellor of the University of Northern Bahr El Ghazal, expressed gratitude to the Eritrean government, acknowledging their great contribution and support to the institution.

Professor Ajongo further says his administration plans to establish more colleges, starting with the College of Agriculture, which he said has already secured funding from the World Bank.

“I would like to thank the Eritrean community in Aweil in particular and in South Sudan in general for the great contribution. They have offered to the University of Northern Bahr el Ghazal, for learning to take place,” said Ajongo.

“It needs a conducive environment that includes the following factors lecturers, lecture halls, and references or books Your Excellence Ambassador. You have solved a very challenging problem,” he said.

The state governor, Simon Ober Mawut, also commended the gesture by the Eritrean government, particularly the Eritrean communities residing in Northern Bahr el Ghazal.

“We have many African brothers and sisters residing in Aweil, most of them are also doing business, but I must confess that the Eritrean Community stands out because of many things not just because of what they are doing today in Aweil but because of our historical ties,” Governor Ober said.

“We have witnessed some Eritreans falling on the battlefield. Not that we were they were fighting in Asmara or Nakfa or where, but some of them were killed trying to replace the people of South Sudan today,” he said.

“Most of them are in hotel businesses. Most of them are wholesalers. Others are into infrastructure development. I also want to tell my fellow citizens that we have been put to the test by this great people of Eritrea.”

Governor Ober added that the library will enhance reading culture among students and play a crucial role in improving education across the state.

