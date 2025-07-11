12th July 2025
Unpaid fees, drug abuse among learners threaten education – school administrator

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 10 hours ago

School Admin says drug abuse and unpaid school fees are threatening - courtesy

A school administrator in Juba has raised concerns over the growing challenges facing the education sector, including unpaid fees, drug abuse among learners, and a shortage of committed teachers.

Onak John Taban, the Deputy Principal of Pentagon International College, told Eye Radio that schools are facing what he described as multidimensional problems.

He said many parents, especially those working in government, are unable to pay school fees due to long delays in salary payments. This, he added, makes it hard for private schools to operate effectively.

“The money paid in school fees is what we use to run the school,” Taban explained. “But some parents, particularly those in government jobs, haven’t been paid for months, and they ask us to allow their children to continue learning without fees.”

Taban also raised concern over increased drug abuse among students. He said many learners are misusing Tramadol, a cheap painkiller that is easily available.

The school has set up a counselling committee to speak to affected students. Taban said the goal is not to punish, but to understand the reasons behind drug use.

“Most of the students tell us they take drugs because they are going through problems,” he said. “Some work late at night on motorcycles or do other jobs to raise school fees, and this affects their learning.”

Taban also pointed out that many teachers are unmotivated due to poor pay and lack of incentives. He said some work part-time or leave the profession altogether.

Despite the challenges, Taban said many learners still dream of becoming doctors, engineers, and national leaders.

