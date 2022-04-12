12th April 2022
UNMISS steps up patrolling in troubled Leer County

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 10 hours ago

The UN Mission in South Sudan has stepped up patrolling in several villages in the troubled Leer County of Unity State.

This comes after four days of violence that has left an unspecified number of people dead, destroyed livelihood and displaced thousands of people.

UNMISS says civilians have been caught up in spiraling conflict that has led to death, displacement and a dire humanitarian situation.

It also says the UN peacekeepers in Leer are engaging with communities to restore calm and stability.

Hiroko Hirahara, who is the Head of the UN Peacekeeping mission’s Field Office in Bentiu says the situation on the ground remains critical.

“With these latest instances of violence leading to fresh displacement, peacekeepers are redoubling efforts to build community confidence and bolster the security situation but the humanitarian situation in and around Leer is more alarming than ever,” a press statement stated.

Sources on the ground have revealed that the assailants started leaving last evening, but the situation remains tense.

Last week, armed men reportedly burned villages, looted properties and displaced thousands in several villages.

The commissioner said at least 13 thousand households have been displaced to Leer town and Muom training center.

The county authorities have not yet established the official death toll of the violence.

However, conflict survivors who spoke to Eye Radio from different remote locations recounted atrocities including killings, rape and the burning of invalids inside shelters.

12th April 2022

