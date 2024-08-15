The Head of the UN Mission in South Sudan stated that the mission is ready to provide security measures and protection evaluations to support the elections, once the date is confirmed.
You are here: Home | Humanitarian | News | Peace | UNMISS prepares to support elections with security, says Haysom
Speaking to the United Nations Security Council, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General Nicholas Haysom stated that it has observed some positive developments in election preparation.
According to Haysom, this includes partial funding for the National Constitutional Review Commission and the appointment of State High Elections Committees.
He stated that with UNMISS assistance, the National Elections Commission (NEC) has begun assessing the necessary infrastructure for a conducive electoral environment.
At least, 29 political parties have been registered, although some disputes remain regarding registration fees, the closure of the registration period, and the maintenance of military formations by some parties.
While the National Elections Commission announced 22 December 2024 as the proposed election date, ongoing consultations among political stakeholders have raised questions about whether the elections will proceed as scheduled.
Haysom noted that this uncertainty makes it challenging to treat the December 22 date as definitive.
If a decision is made to hold elections in December, UNMISS will fulfil the Security Council’s mandate to provide a comprehensive report on the security situation.
Published 1 min ago
Published 56 mins ago
Published 57 mins ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 2 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.