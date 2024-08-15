UNMISS prepares to support elections with security, says Haysom

The Head of the UN Mission in South Sudan stated that the mission is ready to provide security measures and protection evaluations to support the elections, once the date is confirmed.

Speaking to the United Nations Security Council, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General Nicholas Haysom stated that it has observed some positive developments in election preparation.

According to Haysom, this includes partial funding for the National Constitutional Review Commission and the appointment of State High Elections Committees.

He stated that with UNMISS assistance, the National Elections Commission (NEC) has begun assessing the necessary infrastructure for a conducive electoral environment.

At least, 29 political parties have been registered, although some disputes remain regarding registration fees, the closure of the registration period, and the maintenance of military formations by some parties.

While the National Elections Commission announced 22 December 2024 as the proposed election date, ongoing consultations among political stakeholders have raised questions about whether the elections will proceed as scheduled.

Haysom noted that this uncertainty makes it challenging to treat the December 22 date as definitive.

If a decision is made to hold elections in December, UNMISS will fulfil the Security Council’s mandate to provide a comprehensive report on the security situation.

The High-Level Standing Committee has completed its report, which was discussed by the Presidency recently, and a preliminary report has been released by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs. However, Haysom reported that no definitive date for the elections has been agreed upon yet. The Presidency has tasked electoral institutions with proposing a feasible election date. He added that this included civilian protection and force protection evaluations, at 90, 60, and 30 days before the election. In the meantime, UNMISS remains committed to supporting the creation of an enabling environment for elections, focusing on maximizing the mission’s protection presence through dialogue and engagement, physical protection, and broader protective measures. The mission also aims to build the host government’s capacity to independently protect its citizens.

