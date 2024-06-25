UNMISS deploys peacekeepers to Unity, Ruweng tense areas

TheUN Mission in South Sudan has deployed peacekeepers to the border of Unity and Ruweng Administrative Area following cross-border clashes on Saturday

In a statement to Eye Radio Newsroom, UNMISS confirmed that violence erupted on Saturday when officials from Rubkona of Unity travelled to Aliny in the neighbouring Ruweng Administrative Area to retrieve cattle stolen from their communities.

It said, during the planned handover of stolen stock, fighting broke out between the groups and an unverified number of people were killed.

Following this incident, UNMISS said, violence erupted in several other areas and tensions remained high on both sides of the border due to further mobilization of armed youth.

As a result, civilians in Pariang, in the north of Unity state reportedly moved away from the town due to fears of retaliatory attacks.

In response to the deteriorating security situation, Haysom said UNMISS deployed peacekeepers who have intensified patrols in Pariang.

The mission also dispatched a peacekeeping patrol to Manga port where there is a reported risk of violence, while considering a separate patrol to the site of the initial violence in Aliny.

In his remark, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNMISS Nicholas Haysom said they are gravely concerned by the escalating violence and called for calm in Unity and Ruweng Administrative Area.

He also appealed to national and local authorities in to ensure armed youth refrain from further cross-border fighting and restore calm in the affected areas.

“UNMISS is gravely concerned by the escalating violence. We urge national and local authorities to make every effort to ensure armed youth refrain from fighting and to reduce tensions and restore calm in the affected areas,” he said.

He also urged the national and local authorities to make every effort to ensure armed youth refrain from fighting and to reduce tensions and restore calm in the affected areas.

Haysom stressed that it is vital that disputes and grievances are resolved through dialogue rather than conflict which causes immense suffering to communities caught in the crossfire.

