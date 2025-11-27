UNMISS closes Yei office, pledges continued support from Juba

JUBA, Central Equatoria (Eye Radio) – The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has confirmed the closure of its office in Yei, but assured Central Equatoria State (CES) Governor Emmanuel Adil that it will continue all support activities for Yei from its Juba office.

Victor Fasama, UNMISS Civil Affairs Field Officer, met with Governor Adil this morning in Juba to discuss their operation, including the closure of the Yei office.

Mr. Fasama reassured the Governor that the move does not mean the mission is leaving the region. Instead, Yei staff will be relocated to the Juba office to continue covering the county.

“We remain committed, as we told the Governor, that although the Yei office is closing, we are working from Juba to cover Yei. So, we are not leaving the state; it’s just a closure of one office,” Fasama stated.

He confirmed that the UNMISS team appreciated the Governor’s vision and pledged commitment to work collaboratively with the state administration.

Due to a major global budget shortfall, the United Nations is scaling back its peacekeeping operations worldwide, including in South Sudan, the head of UN Peace Operations warned on Tuesday. The initial announcement regarding the cuts was issued in October.

