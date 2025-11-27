27th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   UNMISS closes Yei office, pledges continued support from Juba

UNMISS closes Yei office, pledges continued support from Juba

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 4 hours ago

Mr. Victor Fasama, UNMISS Civil Affairs Officer at the Juba Field Office, during his meeting with Governor Emmanuel Adil in Juba on Thursday, November 27, 2025. CREDIT: Office of CES Governor

JUBA, Central Equatoria (Eye Radio) – The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has confirmed the closure of its office in Yei, but assured Central Equatoria State (CES) Governor Emmanuel Adil that it will continue all support activities for Yei from its Juba office.

Victor Fasama, UNMISS Civil Affairs Field Officer, met with Governor Adil this morning in Juba to discuss their operation, including the closure of the Yei office.

Mr. Fasama reassured the Governor that the move does not mean the mission is leaving the region. Instead, Yei staff will be relocated to the Juba office to continue covering the county.

“We remain committed, as we told the Governor, that although the Yei office is closing, we are working from Juba to cover Yei. So, we are not leaving the state; it’s just a closure of one office,” Fasama stated.

He confirmed that the UNMISS team appreciated the Governor’s vision and pledged commitment to work collaboratively with the state administration.

Due to a major global budget shortfall, the United Nations is scaling back its peacekeeping operations worldwide, including in South Sudan, the head of UN Peace Operations warned on Tuesday. The initial announcement regarding the cuts was issued in October.

The Under-Secretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix stated that the lack of funding will result in a 25 percent troop reduction across nine of the eleven active peacekeeping missions worldwide.

“We do not have a choice but to implement these reductions, which are due to the partial non-payment by some states,” Lacroix explained at a meeting with troop-contributing countries in India.

The UN peacekeeping budget faces a significant shortfall, largely because the United States—which was expected to contribute $1.3 billion—has notified the UN it will only pay approximately $682 million of its pledged amount for the 2025–2026 operations.

Lacroix emphasized that these cuts are happening despite a worsening global security landscape, which demands more, not less, from peacekeepers.

He stressed the indispensable role of the missions in saving lives and promoting stability worldwide.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Over 5,000 Sudanese learners arrive in Ruweng for P.8 exams 1

Over 5,000 Sudanese learners arrive in Ruweng for P.8 exams

Published November 23, 2025

University of Juba graduates thousands at 27th ceremony 2

University of Juba graduates thousands at 27th ceremony

Published November 22, 2025

“You will never get it” – Deputy minister vows to quit if exams are leaked 3

“You will never get it” – Deputy minister vows to quit if exams are leaked

Published November 24, 2025

Special Court Session 23: Witness details alleged coordination between Machar and fugitives 4

Special Court Session 23: Witness details alleged coordination between Machar and fugitives

Published November 21, 2025

Cargo plane carrying aid crashes in Leer County; three feared dead 5

Cargo plane carrying aid crashes in Leer County; three feared dead

Published November 25, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSRA commissioner general reshuffles senior officials

Published 11 minutes ago

Over 1,400 candidates, including 539 girls, take national Primary exams at Juba PoC

Published 15 minutes ago

OPP member urges parties to confront flaws in peace deal

Published 18 minutes ago

General Horta N’Tam takes power in Guinea-Bissau coup

Published 1 hour ago

Dr. Chol: Ministry targets 18 new oil blocks

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan to host 20th Nile Basin Initiative Day in February 2026

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.