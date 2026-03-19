UNMISS Chief Nicholas Haysom dies

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has announced the death of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of Mission, Nicholas (Fink) Haysom, who died in New York at the age of 73.

In a statement shared with Eye Radio, UNMISS confirmed that Mr Haysom, who assumed leadership of the mission in January 2021, passed away following decades of distinguished service to the United Nations across Sudan, Somalia, Afghanistan, Iraq, and New York.

A seasoned mediator and constitutional expert, Mr. Haysom directed crucial peace processes and governance reforms in some of the world’s most complex environments.

As the top UN official in South Sudan, he maintained that the international community must stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the South Sudanese people during their journey of nation-building.

Throughout his tenure, he pushed for a peaceful, inclusive, and democratic transition that prioritized the welfare and aspirations of South Sudanese citizens.

Mr. Haysom’s commitment to democracy and the rule of law began in his native South Africa. There, he established a reputation as an anti-apartheid activist and a lawyer dedicated to upholding human rights.

He frequently argued that the will of the people must serve as the “fulcrum” upon which South Sudan shapes its political destiny.

The statement shared with Eye Radio noted that his leadership and diplomatic skills inspired both UNMISS peacekeepers and the local communities the mission serves.

Haysom served as President Nelson Mandela’s Chief Legal advisor from 1994-1999 and later served in various senior roles at the U.N. including his latest as the SGs Special Representative to South Sudan.

He also served in the U.N. Mission in Iraq, as SRSG in Afghanistan and Somalia in a long and storied career. Haysom was 73.

The United Nations has extended its deepest condolences to Mr. Haysom’s family, his colleagues throughout the UN system, and the Government and people of South Africa. The UN states that his legacy will continue to serve as a beacon of hope for the country’s future.

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