10th April 2026

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UNMISS announces closure of Akobo base

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 18 hours ago

Photo|Courtesy

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has announced the closure of its base in Akobo County, Jonglei State, following what it described as a decision from the highest level.

Office of Jonglei state governor reported that a high-level UNMISS delegation, led by the Head of Field Office in Bor, Geetha Pious, delivered the message during a visit to the county this week.

It cited Pious as saying;We are officially here to announce the closure of the UNMISS base in Akobo, following a decision made at higher levels. We appreciate the strong cooperation from the state and county governments in working together to protect the community.”

The delegation held a consultative meeting with state officials, community leaders, and traditional authorities to assess the security and humanitarian situation.

Pious also thanked local authorities and residents for their cooperation.

On his part, Governor Riek Gai Kok said stability has significantly improved in the area and that the closure of the UNMISS base does not mean the end of its engagement in the county.

When contacted by Eye Radio, Jonglei state information minister, Nyamar Lony Thichot confirmed the closure of UNMISS base.

 

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10th April 2026

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