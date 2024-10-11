UNMISS alarmed by CES attacks as death toll rises to 24

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said on Friday it is alarmed by interconnected attacks involving armed groups in the Greater Juba area of Central Equatoria state, which claimed the lives of 24 people, including 19 civilians.

UNMISS noted that the incidents involved attacks and counter attacks between former members of the National Salvation Front (NAS) in Wonduruba Administrative Area and Ganji Payam.

“I am deeply concerned by these brutal acts and urgently call on the Government of South Sudan to conduct an immediate investigation to bring perpetrators to justice swiftly,” said Nicholas Haysom, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of UNMISS.

“Protection of civilians is paramount and must be respected at all times. There is no justification for the extrajudicial killing of civilians. International human rights law sets down clear rules, and all parties must abide by it,” he added.

The peacekeeping mission said he has intensified patrols across Central Equatoria and is engaging with state and local authorities as well as community leaders to access the area and prevent further escalations.

