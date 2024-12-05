5th December 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Regional   |   Unknown flu-like disease kills at least 79 people in DR Congo

Unknown flu-like disease kills at least 79 people in DR Congo

Author: BBC | Published: 3 hours ago

Courtesy|BBC

The health ministry says the majority of people who have died are between the ages of 15 and 18.

More than 300 people have been infected with patients exhibiting symptoms like fever, headaches, runny noses and coughs, breathing difficulties and anaemia.

Response teams have been sent to Kwango Province, specifically the Panzi health zone, where the disease is most common, to manage cases and investigate the nature of the disease.

Cephorien Manzanza, a civil society leader, told Reuters news agency the situation was worrying as the number of infected people continues to rise.

“Panzi is a rural health zone, so there is a problem with the supply of medicines,” he said.

A World Health Organisation (WHO) Africa region official told the BBC they have “dispatched a team to the remote area to collect samples for lab investigations”.

Authorities have urged the population to remain calm and vigilant.

They urged people to wash their hands with soap, avoid mass gatherings, and avoid touching the bodies of the deceased without qualified health personnel.

A local MP told Top Congo Radio that about 67 people had fallen sick and died between 10 and 26 November.

“It should be noted that Panzi hospital is short of medicines to cope with this epidemic. We really need assistance,” said the MP.

The central African country has also been dealing with a severe outbreak of mpox. Between January and July this year, they recorded about 14,500 infections.

DR Congo has also dealt with bouts of Ebola over the years.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
EAC recognizes Kiswahili and French as official languages, includes South Sudan in historic decision 1

EAC recognizes Kiswahili and French as official languages, includes South Sudan in historic decision

Published December 2, 2024

50,000 Kenyans migrate to South Sudan in 6 months: Report 2

50,000 Kenyans migrate to South Sudan in 6 months: Report

Published November 28, 2024

Peace talks set to resume as govt team arrives in Nairobi 3

Peace talks set to resume as govt team arrives in Nairobi

Published November 29, 2024

8th Governors Forum resolves urgent salary payment, illegal roadblocks ban 4

8th Governors Forum resolves urgent salary payment, illegal roadblocks ban

Published December 2, 2024

700 South Sudanese citizens stranded in Sudan seek help to return home 5

700 South Sudanese citizens stranded in Sudan seek help to return home

Published December 1, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Designer of Coat of Arms thanks President Kiir for recognizing his work

Published 38 mins ago

Namibia elects first female president amid controversy

Published 2 hours ago

Unknown flu-like disease kills at least 79 people in DR Congo

Published 3 hours ago

“Implementation is the challenge, develop a realistic roadmap,” IGAD urges Parties

Published 7 hours ago

‘The time to act is now,’ Kuol Manyang urges at resumption of Tumaini

Published 8 hours ago

Unity State records suspected 195 cholera cases, 5 deaths

Published 16 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th December 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.