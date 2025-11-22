22nd November 2025

University of Juba graduates thousands at 27th ceremony

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 11 hours ago

University of Juba graduands march this morning during the ongoing 27th graduation ceremony- Photo credit: 𝗦𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗮𝗻 𝗧𝘂𝗮𝗸 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗣𝗿𝗼

The University of Juba is today holding its 27th graduation ceremony at the main campus in Juba.

Thousands of students from different schools are expected to receive their certificates during the event, which is being attended by senior government officials, lecturers, and parents.

Early this morning, groups of excited students dressed in graduation gowns marched through the roads leading to the university.

The ceremony will include speeches from government officials and the university leadership.

Founded in 1975, the University of Juba is one of the leading higher learning institutions in South Sudan and one of the five public universities in the country.

According to its website, the university has about 40,000 students enrolled across 23 Schools, 3 Colleges, 4 Institutes, and 7 specialized centres.

