University of Juba graduate stabbed to death

Authors: Alhadi Hawari | | Published: 6 hours ago

Samuel Jidu Maroro Lopol graduated from the University of Juba’s College of Public Administration in December, 2023|Photo courtesy

A 26-year-old graduate from a public university was killed Monday evening by gangs along the Munuki-Bilpam road in Juba on Monday.

Samuel Jidu Maroro Lopol graduated from the University of Juba’s College of Public Administration in December, 2023.

According to the younger sister, the fresh graduate who resided in Munuki suburb, left home yesterday evening when was attacked while talking on phone along the road.

I was home when our mother went out.  I just heard a boy knocking at our gate and when I opened it, he was asked if this was Jidu’s house, and he told me that Jidu was attacked and knifed by gangs down there at the main road.

“When we rushed there, we found that he’s laying down,” she said.

The suspect said to be arrested reportedly asked for his phone before stabbing him to death.

Hellen Naboi said a young boy came knocking at the family’s gate to inquire where the late stayed when she was informed his brother was killed.

“This incident happened when he was talking on his phone when he was about his phone. When he gave this smartphone, one of those gangs just knifed him down.

“We found a huge number of the police there, and according to them, they have arrested four of those criminals, but we don’t know where this four criminals are.”

“If they right or not we don’t know, but they told us that they have arrested four of them,”  she added.

Since the launch of a nationwide clampdown on the gang networks by the inspector general of police, Gen. Atem Marol Biar, on November 2023, the South Sudan National police service arrested at least 300 suspected gangsters across the ten states and three administrative areas.

But the criminal activities have persisted. Efforts to reach the police for a comment were futile.

 

