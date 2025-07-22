University of Bahr el Ghazal to reopen in two weeks for first and final years only

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Bahr el Ghazal has announced that the institution will reopen in two weeks after two-month closure following a strike by the students over the tuition fee increment.

Professor Erneo Uchi said the reopening will start will registration and lectures to resume on August 4, 2025.

Prof. Uchi stated that the reopening will be limited to first- and final-year students, saying ‘they don’t have chaos.’

He insisted that the students will pay tuition fees based on the new structure set by the administration.

“It will be reopened on Monday, 28th, in instant. That is after six days. And then the lectures will be resumed on the 4th. Only first year and then the final forms. It is a practical strategy step is tactical step following the strike of the last May. So we want to start with a few numbers,” he said.

He explained that the remaining classes could resume in few months, provided that no further disruptions occur.

“Because first year, they are still enthusiastic. They don’t have chaos. They’re okay. Finally, they want to graduate by any means. The other classes will be looking into it later on, maybe after a few months. After monitoring that, these two categories of student classes are okay,” he said.

On the increment of the tuition fees, Prof. Erneo Uchi went on to explain that the tuition fees in South Sudan are less compared to the region.

He added the students will be required to pay at least 50 percent of the tuition fee, in addition to the university development fund.

“This tuition fees is one of the most crucial, but at the same time it is the most expensive tuition fees in the East African community. Imagine somebody to pay one million tuition fees in the College of Medicine, which is equivalent to $200. But at least in Uganda, a student in the School of Medicine, College of is to have paid what, $3,000, $2,000. This is the minimum,” he explained.

“Due to the current economic pressure to the parents and so forth. It the least, at least to run the university sustainably. Otherwise, it means that we were going to risk about the sustainability of the university,” he added.

University of Bahr el Ghazal has colleges such as; medicine, veterinary science, nursing, education, public health among others.

