University of Bahr el Ghazal administration shuts down campus over students’ protest

The administration of the University of Bahr el Ghazal has closed down the higher learning institution in Wau indefinitely following a strike on Friday by the students over the tuition fee increment.

The strike started in the morning of Friday at the main campus of the University in Western Bahr el Ghazal State.

It is not clear how much the students used to pay.

However, some students who spoke to Eye Radio say general students will now pay 1.8 million South Sudan pounds for tuition and university development funds, with additional requirements bringing the total to 2.5 million SSP annually.

Some of the students spoke to Eye Radio in Wau town this morning.

The general intake students are paying an amount of SSP 1,800,000, which is the tuition fee plus the university development fund. [This is] apart from other requirements like the hostel fee and other minor requirements,” said student Makuch Michael.

“If you sum them up, it will add up to a total of 2,000,000.5.

According to Michael, private students are charged 1,000 US dollars, which is equivalent to 6.7 million pounds.

“Private students are being charged an amount of 1,000 USD. If it is to be converted, it will give a total of 6,675,000. And for that reason, we are asking the Ministry of Higher Education to consider that our capacity and our income level actually cannot afford this tuition fee.

Peter Waiyel, who studies as a private student, said the six-million South Sudanese pounds fee is unrealistic, citing the current economic hardship in the country.

“We are all South Sudanese, we know our standard of living and the capacity we can afford. Is 6 million realistic for our level of standard of living as South Sudanese to pay,” he asked.

In the resolution of the dean’s board emergency meeting held in Wau, Friday, May 23, 2025, chaired by the Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance, Prof. Dr. Kuel Mauil Jok, who is the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, the administration ordered the indefinite closure of the campus.

The Dean also resolved to evaluate the hostels for the students.

In August 2024, the University of Bahr el Ghazal closed following a student protest over a fee adjustment.

The students closed down all offices, lecture halls, and dormitories, among others.

These, among others, left the administration with no choice but to close the university indefinitely.

