Unity State launches major resettlement plan for over 470,000 IDPs

The Governor of Unity State, Riek Bim Top, has unveiled a major initiative aimed at the sustainable resettlement of more than 470,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) across the state.

The plan, titled the Durable Solutions Roadmap, seeks to provide long-term resettlement options for approximately 474,071 IDPs—many of whom have been living in prolonged displacement caused by years of conflict and environmental disasters.

Speaking during the launch ceremony on Tuesday, Governor Riek reiterated his administration’s commitment to rebuilding a resilient and stable Unity State, working in close coordination with humanitarian and development partners.

Governor Riek Bim Top: “Since my appointment as governor, I have made it my personal mission to lead Unity State toward recovery and long-term stability. “

“My vision is to transform this state from a landscape of displacement into one of opportunity, recovery, and resilience.”

The Governor emphasized that the initiative goes beyond humanitarian relief, identifying land allocation as a central pillar of the roadmap.

The plan will also focus on infrastructure development, service delivery, and community integration.

The workshop brought together a wide range of stakeholders—including local government authorities, humanitarian agencies, and international partners—to collaborate on implementation strategies for the roadmap.

Governor Riek called for enhanced coordination among all actors to ensure the success of the plan.

“Durable solutions must not remain on paper,” he stressed. “They must be realized on the ground to restore hope and dignity to the displaced communities of Unity State.”

The Durable Solutions Roadmap is expected to be a landmark step in transitioning Unity State from crisis to recovery, aligning with broader national and regional peace-building efforts.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter