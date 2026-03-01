Unity State inaugurates rehabilitated 15-kilometer oilfield–Rubkona road

The Government of Unity State has officially inaugurated the rehabilitated 15-kilometer Kilo-30 Unity Oilfield–Rubkona Road following the completion of a five-month restoration project aimed at improving transportation and boosting economic activity in the area.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Governor Riek Bim Top and attended by senior state officials and representatives of the Greater Pioneer Operating Company (GEPOC), which led the joint implementation of the project alongside five petroleum companies.

The 15-kilometer road links the Unity Oilfield to Bentiu Town and is regarded as a vital transport corridor for the state.

Rehabilitation works began on 26 October 2025 under a partnership between the state government and oil companies operating in the area.

Speaking after inspecting the project site, the State Minister of Information and Communications, Nyakenya Johannes Keah, described the road as a major lifeline for residents.

She said the route serves as the backbone of movement within the state, facilitating the transportation of goods and services from Juba and northern parts of Unity State into Bentiu.

“As we stand here today, 90 percent of the rehabilitation is complete,” Keah said, adding that the improved road will revive trade, enhance access to essential services, strengthen security response, and significantly boost the local economy.

Authorities say the project underscores growing collaboration between the state government and oil companies to improve infrastructure and promote stability in Unity State.

