1st March 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News | Unity State   |   Unity State inaugurates rehabilitated 15-kilometer oilfield–Rubkona road

Unity State inaugurates rehabilitated 15-kilometer oilfield–Rubkona road

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

Photo by Office of the Governor-Unity State|

The Government of Unity State has officially inaugurated the rehabilitated 15-kilometer Kilo-30 Unity Oilfield–Rubkona Road following the completion of a five-month restoration project aimed at improving transportation and boosting economic activity in the area.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Governor Riek Bim Top and attended by senior state officials and representatives of the Greater Pioneer Operating Company (GEPOC), which led the joint implementation of the project alongside five petroleum companies.

The 15-kilometer road links the Unity Oilfield to Bentiu Town and is regarded as a vital transport corridor for the state.

Rehabilitation works began on 26 October 2025 under a partnership between the state government and oil companies operating in the area.

Speaking after inspecting the project site, the State Minister of Information and Communications, Nyakenya Johannes Keah, described the road as a major lifeline for residents.

She said the route serves as the backbone of movement within the state, facilitating the transportation of goods and services from Juba and northern parts of Unity State into Bentiu.

“As we stand here today, 90 percent of the rehabilitation is complete,” Keah said, adding that the improved road will revive trade, enhance access to essential services, strengthen security response, and significantly boost the local economy.

Authorities say the project underscores growing collaboration between the state government and oil companies to improve infrastructure and promote stability in Unity State.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir relieves Finance Minister, SSRA chief, deputy, and Middle East envoy 1

Kiir relieves Finance Minister, SSRA chief, deputy, and Middle East envoy

Published February 23, 2026

Ateny: Dr Bak, other top officials arrested in expanding “financial malpractices” crackdown 2

Ateny: Dr Bak, other top officials arrested in expanding “financial malpractices” crackdown

Published February 28, 2026

Defense challenges authentication of forensic report in Dr. Machar trial 3

Defense challenges authentication of forensic report in Dr. Machar trial

Published February 25, 2026

“If you don’t pay taxes, you don’t have a nation” — Dr. Bak’s final appeal 4

“If you don’t pay taxes, you don’t have a nation” — Dr. Bak’s final appeal

Published February 24, 2026

Public safety first: Juba Mayor defends removal of street vendors over security concerns 5

Public safety first: Juba Mayor defends removal of street vendors over security concerns

Published February 23, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Ruweng’s Abiemnhom commissioner killed in early morning attack

Published 52 minutes ago

Ministry of health launches mosquito net distribution campaign in Yambio

Published 2 hours ago

Unity State inaugurates rehabilitated 15-kilometer oilfield–Rubkona road

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudanese in Gulf safe after Iranian strikes, envoy Lilly confirms

Published 3 hours ago

Civil society demands transparent legal process after Ayod ‘massacre’

Published 4 hours ago

Amnesty urges two-year extension for UN Human Rights Commission in South Sudan

Published February 28, 2026

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st March 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.