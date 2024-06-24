Unity State governor, Ruweng chief administrator still in Juba over transport issue

Unity State governor and Ruweng chief administrator have been unable to travel to their administrative capitals since taking oath due to lack of transport as a result of the current economic hardships, the deputy government spokesperson said.

Riek Bim Top and his Ruweng counterpart, Tiop Monyluak, were appointed by President Salva Kiir in May 2024 and are yet to travel as renewed subnational violence in the region threatens to spiral out of control.

Deputy Minister of Information Jacob Maiju Korok, said the biting economic situation has made it difficult for the duo to depart to Bentiu and Panrieng respectively.

“The Chief Administrator of Ruweng Administrative Area and the Governor of Unity State are still in Juba since their appointment because of transport. They could not go to their areas,” he stated in an interview with Eye Radio on Monday.

The situation has apparently contributed to the cattle-related carnage in their borders that has since claimed the lives of more than 12 people.

Dr. Korok said, however, that the government is making plans to facilitate their travels.

“H.E Vice President appealed to Council of Ministers to find a way of facilitating the two governors to go to their respective areas so that they can iron out these looming issues.”

“You know the looming economic crisis, there is no direct movement to Ruweng now and Unity State, so they need to be transported by charter planes.”

“So, because of economic crisis, they could not go but I think the government is looking for a room for transporting them so that they can rescue the situation.”

