24th June 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | States   |   Unity State governor, Ruweng chief administrator still in Juba over transport issue

Unity State governor, Ruweng chief administrator still in Juba over transport issue

Author: Moyo Jacob Felix | Published: 6 hours ago

President Kiir pictured with Unity State governor, Riek Biem. (-)

Unity State governor and Ruweng chief administrator have been unable to travel to their administrative capitals since taking oath due to lack of transport as a result of the current economic hardships, the deputy government spokesperson said.

Riek Bim Top and his Ruweng counterpart, Tiop Monyluak, were appointed by President Salva Kiir in May 2024 and are yet to travel as renewed subnational violence in the region threatens to spiral out of control.

Deputy Minister of Information Jacob Maiju Korok, said the biting economic situation has made it difficult for the duo to depart to Bentiu and Panrieng respectively.

“The Chief Administrator of Ruweng Administrative Area and the Governor of Unity State are still in Juba since their appointment because of transport. They could not go to their areas,” he stated in an interview with Eye Radio on Monday.

The situation has apparently contributed to the cattle-related carnage in their borders that has since claimed the lives of more than 12 people.

Dr. Korok said, however, that the government is making plans to facilitate their travels.

“H.E Vice President appealed to Council of Ministers to find a way of facilitating the two governors to go to their respective areas so that they can iron out these looming issues.”

“You know the looming economic crisis, there is no direct movement to Ruweng now and Unity State, so they need to be transported by charter planes.”

“So, because of economic crisis, they could not go but I think the government is looking for a room for transporting them so that they can rescue the situation.”

 

 

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
NAS commander dumps Cirillo, forms own group 1

NAS commander dumps Cirillo, forms own group

Published Saturday, June 22, 2024

US condemns Houthi sinking of ships in the Red Sea 2

US condemns Houthi sinking of ships in the Red Sea

Published Friday, June 21, 2024

Juba’s $12bn Dubai deal signed with fake Shiekh: Report 3

Juba’s $12bn Dubai deal signed with fake Shiekh: Report

Published Friday, June 21, 2024

Sudan signals near resumption of South Sudan oil export 4

Sudan signals near resumption of South Sudan oil export

Published Thursday, June 20, 2024

Traders count losses after fire guts shops in Juba’s Hai Game 5

Traders count losses after fire guts shops in Juba’s Hai Game

Published Friday, June 21, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

7 killed in attack on Abyei village

Published 4 hours ago

Unity State governor, Ruweng chief administrator still in Juba over transport issue

Published 6 hours ago

5,000 displaced by flooding in Panyijiar County

Published 7 hours ago

Public urges President Kiir to order nationwide disarmament

Published 7 hours ago

EU sanctions six Sudanese individuals for fueling war

Published 8 hours ago

South Sudan on alert as DRC records monkeypox cases

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th June 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!