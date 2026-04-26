Unity State: Governor Manytuil issues tax ban on fish, firewood, and livelihood goods

The Governor of Unity State, Dr. Joseph Manytuil has issued a directive to end the collection of taxes on fish, firewood, and other livelihood commodities.



The order aims to reduce the financial burden on small-scale traders who depend on these goods to support their households.

The announcement followed the Governor’s visit to the Bentiu IDP camp (formerly the PoC) on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

During the visit, Dr. Manytuil directed security organs to restore order within the camp and urged the resident communities to prioritize peaceful co-existence.

The Camp Management High Committee briefed the Governor on the status of the camp, specifically regarding security incidents, drug use, and lack of healthcare services.

Governor Manytuil stated that the state government recognizes the current conditions affecting the population.

He confirmed that the administration will implement measures to address these challenges and improve the delivery of essential services within the camp.

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