26th April 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Unity State: Governor Manytuil issues tax ban on fish, firewood, and livelihood goods

Unity State: Governor Manytuil issues tax ban on fish, firewood, and livelihood goods

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 2 hours ago

Governor Dr. Joseph Manytuil waves to residents during his visit to the Bentiu IDP camp on Saturday, April 25, 2026 - Credit: Office of the Governor

The Governor of Unity State, Dr. Joseph Manytuil has issued a directive to end the collection of taxes on fish, firewood, and other livelihood commodities.

The order aims to reduce the financial burden on small-scale traders who depend on these goods to support their households.

The announcement followed the Governor’s visit to the Bentiu IDP camp (formerly the PoC) on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

During the visit, Dr. Manytuil directed security organs to restore order within the camp and urged the resident communities to prioritize peaceful co-existence.

The Camp Management High Committee briefed the Governor on the status of the camp, specifically regarding security incidents, drug use, and lack of healthcare services.

Governor Manytuil stated that the state government recognizes the current conditions affecting the population.

He confirmed that the administration will implement measures to address these challenges and improve the delivery of essential services within the camp.

Popular Stories
JIA manager replaced over aviation qualification requirements, offered scholarship 1

JIA manager replaced over aviation qualification requirements, offered scholarship

Published April 22, 2026

Information Minister announces transition to caretaker government by late 2026 2

Information Minister announces transition to caretaker government by late 2026

Published April 21, 2026

Catholic University of South Sudan graduates 811 students 3

Catholic University of South Sudan graduates 811 students

Published April 24, 2026

What U.S. policy can South Sudan benefit from if it cooperates? 4

What U.S. policy can South Sudan benefit from if it cooperates?

Published April 20, 2026

“Security is under control, do not panic: It is an election preparation drill”, Say Police 5

“Security is under control, do not panic: It is an election preparation drill”, Say Police

Published April 23, 2026

Kenya proposes refinery to process regional oil including South Sudan 6

Kenya proposes refinery to process regional oil including South Sudan

Published April 25, 2026

Experts identify challenges to Agri-Food Systems in South Sudan 7

Experts identify challenges to Agri-Food Systems in South Sudan

Published April 23, 2026

Trade Ministry to offer free business licenses to young entrepreneurs under EU-funded project 8

Trade Ministry to offer free business licenses to young entrepreneurs under EU-funded project

Published April 19, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Parliament lines up key changes to 2018 Peace Agreement Ahead of Elections

Published 5 minutes ago

OPINION: Governance Challenges in Managing the National Insurance & Social Fund (NISF): Understanding the Public Outcry

Published 37 minutes ago

Unity State: Governor Manytuil issues tax ban on fish, firewood, and livelihood goods

Published 2 hours ago

Gen Costa deploys 100 mobile kits to decentralize passport and ID services

Published 23 hours ago

Civil society questions NSIF benefits directive, urges pilot rollout with govt workers

Published April 25, 2026

Catholic Bishop warns graduates against salary comparisons, urges service and fraternity

Published April 25, 2026

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th April 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.