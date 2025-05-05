Unity State governor launches agricultural initiatives in Rubkona, Mayom

UNITY STATE, (Eye Radio) – The Governor of Unity State Riek Bim Top has launched agricultural campaign in Rotriah town in Rubkona County and a 100-hectare farm in Nortikur village in Mayom County, in compliance with the 8th Governors Forum.

The scale and specifics of the Rotriah farming initiatives themed ‘supporting agricultural activities to boost food production’ have not been disclosed.

Addressing the event on Sunday, May 4, Governor Bim assured the local populations of stable security and encouraged them to exert efforts in producing their own food in the current rainy season.

“Today, I call all of you to commitment to local food production as this important season approaches. The government is committed to this initiative, and we will continue to deliver security in the state,” he said.

Governor Bim addresses the launch of Rotriah farming initiative. May 4, 2025. (-)Held in Juba in December 2024, the 8th Governors Forum called on the Ministry of Finance and Planning and the states and administrative areas “to expedite investment in agriculture to diversify the economy.”

The launch of Rotriah agricultural campaign in Unity State comes weeks after the governor launched another 100-hectare farm in Nortikur village.

Governor Bim’s quest to revamp agriculture comes after his Central Equatoria counterpart Augustino Jadallah announced plans for major increase of agricultural production in the rainy season and requested the state’s six counties to allot 20 square-kilometer of land to the government for farming.

Unity State has experienced catastrophic environmental damage caused by five years of seasonal flooding, with livestock and farms wiped out and almost all vegetation cover withered in a sea of murky floodwaters.

It is unclear how the farming project may survive the enduring floods which have had a major impact on agriculture, food production, and livelihoods, threatening the food security of rural communities in the state

On April 27, the state government in partnership with International Organization for Migration (IOM), launched the plantation of one million trees in an attempt to reclaim forest cover lost to years of flooding.

