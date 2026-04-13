Unity state cuts grain prices, scraps taxes to ease food costs

The Unity State Government has reduced prices for key cereal grains and removed all state-level taxes on grain commodities, in a move aimed making food affordable.

Under a directive issued by Governor Joseph Manytuil Wejang, the price of maize is set at 15,000 South Sudanese Pounds per standard market scoop, down from between 25,000 and 30,000 SSP.

Other cereal grains are capped at 14,000 SSP per scoop.

The order takes immediate effect and is intended to improve food affordability amid ongoing inflation.

The Ministry of Information and Communications has urged traders to comply with the new pricing structure, warning that enforcement measures will be applied across markets in the state.

It said that the measures are designed to support households facing economic hardship and improve access to basic food supplies.

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