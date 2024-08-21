Unity State: Court of law to handle murder cases, not customary courts

Authorities in Unity State have announced that all murders, including the recent case of a father killing his daughter, will be prosecuted in a competent court of law instead of a customary court.



This is according to Koh Koang Manyuek Unity State Governor’s press secretary.

Last month, the Unity State Council of Ministers announced that murder cases would be handled by formal courts and ruled out the possibility of transferring trials to Juba.

The governor’s office has emphasized that high court jurisdiction through mobile courts will handle murder cases, ensuring justice within Unity State.

On August 16, 2024, a civil society activist urged the Unity State government to transfer the case of a man accused of killing his daughter to Juba, arguing that the matter exceeds the jurisdiction of customary courts.

This call comes in response to a tragic incident last week, where 20-year-old Nyahok Wanbul Thore was allegedly beaten to death by her father over a forced marriage dispute.

The father had arranged a marriage with a suitor who was willing to pay the traditional dowry, which Thore refused. The incident occurred in Kuerbowni Payam, Guit County. Following the altercation, the father was arrested by state authorities.

“Last month, the governor presented a speech to the State Counsel of Ministries and it was passed as a resolution on the issue of the case related to the murder not to be handled under the jurisdiction of the customary court but to be handled in the jurisdiction of the competent court of law,” said Koang.

“There is a high chance that most of the cases that will happen here in the state will not be transferred to Juba but they will be solved here unless there is a necessary need for Juba because will be done here same activity in Juba Mobile court,” he said.

“There is a team of the mobile court requested by the governor and the mobile court has the judication of the mobile court.”

