1st July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Unity State authorities arrest suspects in Mayom revenge killings

Unity State authorities arrest suspects in Mayom revenge killings

Author: | Published: 10 hours ago

Geographical location of Mayom County|Courtesy

Authorities in Unity State have arrested several youths suspected of involvement in the revenge killings of four individuals last week in Kuerbuoni village, Mayom County.

According to officials, the incident stemmed from violent clashes between groups of youth within the community.

Unity State Minister of Information and Communication, Eng. Gatwech Biphal Both described the killings, which also left three others wounded, as an unfortunate incident.”

“It happened within Mayom County. These are people from the same community, even the same families. It’s unfortunate,” he said.

“The good news is that the situation has been contained by local authorities. The tension has calmed.”

Speaking this morning, Minister Biphal confirmed that security forces carried out a large-scale operation to apprehend suspects, although the exact number of arrests has not yet been disclosed.

He added that several suspects are still at large and that police efforts to locate and arrest them are ongoing.

“Some suspects have been arrested, and others are being pursued. We will provide the number of arrests once it’s confirmed by security.”

The minister emphasized that criminal activity remains a major challenge in the state. He warned that all those arrested will face justice and reiterated the government’s commitment to cracking down on youth violence and insecurity.

Minister Biphal also noted that conflicts among youth often escalate without formal causes, frequently erupting on roads or in villages, fueled by longstanding communal grievances.

Authorities have linked the persistence of such violence to the widespread possession of unauthorized firearms by civilians.

The Unity State government reiterated its commitment to restoring law and order and reducing violence, particularly among armed youth groups involved in cattle rustling and revenge killings.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
BoSS set to review national currency structure 1

BoSS set to review national currency structure

Published June 24, 2025

Over 40 traders feared dead in boat ambush near Shambe Port 2

Over 40 traders feared dead in boat ambush near Shambe Port

Published June 29, 2025

AfDB Report: South Sudan poverty reaches 92% amidst decline 3

AfDB Report: South Sudan poverty reaches 92% amidst decline

Published June 26, 2025

Police arrest four in Gumbo for kidnapping and gang rape of minor 4

Police arrest four in Gumbo for kidnapping and gang rape of minor

Published June 26, 2025

Marking of S.4 exams to begin next week amid public outrage 5

Marking of S.4 exams to begin next week amid public outrage

Published June 25, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Unity State authorities arrest suspects in Mayom revenge killings

Published 10 hours ago

AU names former Somali PM as special envoy to South Sudan

Published 11 hours ago

Jonglei State secures 100 scholarships for local students to study in Ethiopia

Published 11 hours ago

Police officer arrested over fatal shooting of man at Juba checkpoint

Published 12 hours ago

Activist urges for inclusion of drug awareness education in schools

Published 13 hours ago

Upper Nile immigration appeals to Juba amid ID card, passport shortages

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.