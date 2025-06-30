Unity State authorities arrest suspects in Mayom revenge killings

Authorities in Unity State have arrested several youths suspected of involvement in the revenge killings of four individuals last week in Kuerbuoni village, Mayom County.

According to officials, the incident stemmed from violent clashes between groups of youth within the community.

Unity State Minister of Information and Communication, Eng. Gatwech Biphal Both described the killings, which also left three others wounded, as an unfortunate incident.”

“It happened within Mayom County. These are people from the same community, even the same families. It’s unfortunate,” he said.

“The good news is that the situation has been contained by local authorities. The tension has calmed.”

Speaking this morning, Minister Biphal confirmed that security forces carried out a large-scale operation to apprehend suspects, although the exact number of arrests has not yet been disclosed.

He added that several suspects are still at large and that police efforts to locate and arrest them are ongoing.

“Some suspects have been arrested, and others are being pursued. We will provide the number of arrests once it’s confirmed by security.”

The minister emphasized that criminal activity remains a major challenge in the state. He warned that all those arrested will face justice and reiterated the government’s commitment to cracking down on youth violence and insecurity.

Minister Biphal also noted that conflicts among youth often escalate without formal causes, frequently erupting on roads or in villages, fueled by longstanding communal grievances.

Authorities have linked the persistence of such violence to the widespread possession of unauthorized firearms by civilians.

The Unity State government reiterated its commitment to restoring law and order and reducing violence, particularly among armed youth groups involved in cattle rustling and revenge killings.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter