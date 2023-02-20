20th February 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Unity govt extension countdown starts on Wednesday – Makuei

Unity govt extension countdown starts on Wednesday – Makuei

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 38 mins ago

Minister of Information Michael Makuei Lueth speaks to journalists in Juba. (Photo: Awan Moses).

The implementation of the roadmap that extended the mandate of the unity government for two more years will officially commence on Wednesday, the government spokesperson has said.

In November 2022, parties to the unity government extended the transitional period for 24 months, until December 2024, where elections are expected to usher in a new government.

The Minister of Information, Michael Makuei Lueth says the extension is intended to execute the pending tasks provided for in the 2018 peace agreement.

“The roadmap is starting on 23rd of this month. It will continue for 2 years that is 24 months, but the electoral process will start in December 2024,” Makuei said.

“We are expecting the implementation of the outstanding provisions of the agreement. This extension was to enable us to execute the outstanding provisions of the agreement.”

The pending tasks of the peace agreement include reviewing the new National Elections Act to conform to the permanent constitution.

Others are the enactment of the Political Parties Act, 2022, and the National Constitutional Review, conducts of civic education on the permanent constitution and the deployment of the unified forces, among others.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Koffi Olomide in Juba for historic concert 1

Koffi Olomide in Juba for historic concert

Published Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Uganda: Clerk under investigation over release of Lual Malong 2

Uganda: Clerk under investigation over release of Lual Malong

Published Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Basketball: South Sudan is Africa’s favorite to qualify for World Cup 3

Basketball: South Sudan is Africa’s favorite to qualify for World Cup

Published Saturday, February 18, 2023

Mozambican pastor dies attempting 40-day Jesus fast 4

Mozambican pastor dies attempting 40-day Jesus fast

Published Thursday, February 16, 2023

UK student earns doctorate after studying PhD for 52 years 5

UK student earns doctorate after studying PhD for 52 years

Published Thursday, February 16, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Unity govt extension countdown starts on Wednesday – Makuei

Published 38 mins ago

Four starve to death in drought-hit Kapoeta East

Published 1 hour ago

Watchdog calls for trial of officials accused in Unity, Upper Nile atrocities

Published 2 hours ago

Juba mayor announces crackdown on foreign traders living in shops

Published 3 hours ago

Footballer Christian Atsu’s body taken home to Ghana

Published 5 hours ago

AU says Israel’s observer status suspended

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th February 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.