Unity govt extension countdown starts on Wednesday – Makuei

The implementation of the roadmap that extended the mandate of the unity government for two more years will officially commence on Wednesday, the government spokesperson has said.

In November 2022, parties to the unity government extended the transitional period for 24 months, until December 2024, where elections are expected to usher in a new government.

The Minister of Information, Michael Makuei Lueth says the extension is intended to execute the pending tasks provided for in the 2018 peace agreement.

“The roadmap is starting on 23rd of this month. It will continue for 2 years that is 24 months, but the electoral process will start in December 2024,” Makuei said.

“We are expecting the implementation of the outstanding provisions of the agreement. This extension was to enable us to execute the outstanding provisions of the agreement.”

The pending tasks of the peace agreement include reviewing the new National Elections Act to conform to the permanent constitution.

Others are the enactment of the Political Parties Act, 2022, and the National Constitutional Review, conducts of civic education on the permanent constitution and the deployment of the unified forces, among others.

