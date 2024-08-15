15th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News | Peace | States   |   Unity governor accorded enormous welcome in Guit

Unity governor accorded enormous welcome in Guit

Author: Reporter | Published: 49 mins ago

Governor Riek Bim To amid welcoming crowd|Courtesy Photo

Unity State Governor Justice on Thursday received a warm welcome upon is arrival in Guit County where he planed a peace campaign.

Justice Riek Bim Top was massively received by a huge crowd on arrival with the natives lifting placard and chatting slogans as he was escorted to a rally ground.

County administrators, community leaders, local residents, and representatives from various organizations reportedly prepared long before his first visit to the County.

The crowed and other previous places he visited speak volume about the expectations of the people of Unity State.

According to Governor’s press office, Riek’s visit aimed at bringing the community together for dialogue to resolve long-standing issues that derail peaceful coexistence among the locals.

Popular Stories
Uganda cuts Nile water flow, says Juba 1

Uganda cuts Nile water flow, says Juba

Published August 13, 2024

Why South Sudan has world’s fastest growing population 2

Why South Sudan has world’s fastest growing population

Published August 11, 2024

UN aircraft safely lands in Malakal after losing wheels 3

UN aircraft safely lands in Malakal after losing wheels

Published August 9, 2024

UPDF flogs, briefly detains six S . Sudanese inside Kajo-keji 4

UPDF flogs, briefly detains six S . Sudanese inside Kajo-keji

Published August 11, 2024

Common man shocked after being fired as Ibba Commissioner in decree 5

Common man shocked after being fired as Ibba Commissioner in decree

Published August 9, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Unity governor accorded enormous welcome in Guit

Published 49 mins ago

Gola hands over 11 abducted children to counterpart Lobong

Published 2 hours ago

MA concludes forum to counter Misinformation and Disinformation-MD Alier

Published 3 hours ago

US still alarmed over Juba’s continued levies on donors’ support

Published 5 hours ago

Haysom says unpaid salaries fuel tensions, urges government action

Published 6 hours ago

Yakani welcomes Presidency’s “technical” elections decision

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.