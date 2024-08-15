Unity governor accorded enormous welcome in Guit

Unity State Governor Justice on Thursday received a warm welcome upon is arrival in Guit County where he planed a peace campaign.

Justice Riek Bim Top was massively received by a huge crowd on arrival with the natives lifting placard and chatting slogans as he was escorted to a rally ground.

County administrators, community leaders, local residents, and representatives from various organizations reportedly prepared long before his first visit to the County.

The crowed and other previous places he visited speak volume about the expectations of the people of Unity State.

According to Governor’s press office, Riek’s visit aimed at bringing the community together for dialogue to resolve long-standing issues that derail peaceful coexistence among the locals.