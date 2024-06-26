26th June 2024
UNISFA shoots and kills 16-year-old boy in Abyei – Official

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 6 hours ago

UNISFA peacekeeping force patrolling in Abyei. (Photo/File/Courtesy).

Authorities in the Abyei Administrative Area are calling for an investigation into the death of a 16-year-old boy at the UNISFA’s premises over the weekend.

The area spokesperson said the deceased boy identified as Chol Lual Deng Ajak was allegedly shot by a peacekeeper.

Bolish Koch said this occurred after he and three others reportedly forced themselves into the UNISFA’s compound on Sunday.

Two of the boys reportedly fled the peacekeepers’ compound with bruises on their bodies.

But the deceased teen and another colleague remained inside when they were shot with the latter critically injured.

Spokesperson Koch said UNISFA took the boy’s remains and the injured person to their level one hospital without informing the government at the time.

He added that, when the Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement was tasked to access UNISFA’s leadership to ascertain the report, she was denied entry.

“What happened is that, on Sunday 23rd June 2024, there were four young people who went to the UNISFA compound to the camp of Vietnam soldiers,” said Koch.

“According to the information from UNISFA, those youths forced their way into the UNISFA compound, and during the process, the peacekeepers tried to stop them,” he said.

“When the soldier who is on duty tries to come closer to them, the soldier shoots one of them and he dies instantly, and the other one is injured seriously.

“This incident happened on Sunday, and there has been no alert to the government since that time, and even there was no process.

“They [peacekeepers] took the dead body and the injured person to the level one hospital, and the government heard about it on Monday morning.”

The government of the Abyei special administration area has condemned the act and called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and UNISFA to investigate the incident urgently.

Several calls to UNISFA were unreachable.

