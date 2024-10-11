UNICEF urges govt to invest in social services for a stronger population

UNICEF’s Deputy Executive Director is calling on the unity government to prioritize investments in social services to promote a healthier, better-educated, and more resilient population.



After visiting South Sudan, Ted Chaiban addressed the media in Juba, on Thursday 10, acknowledging the country’s significant economic challenges stemming from several factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing conflict in Sudan, and the effects of climate change.

The UNICEF Deputy Executive Director highlighted that the ongoing crisis in neighboring Sudan has contributed to a staggering 75% decline in oil revenue, putting immense strain on South Sudan’s economy.

He emphasized the need for immediate action, including initiating dialogue with Sudanese parties and engaging international mediators to seek solutions.

Acknowledging the country’s limited resources, Ted Chaiban underscored the importance of utilizing existing assets effectively and for their intended purposes.

He called for increased investment in essential services such as health care, education, water, and sanitation.

“The combination of COVID, the conflict in Sudan, and the climate impact means that the economy is stretched, and specifically the budget is stretched,” Chaiban told the media at UNICEF headquarters in Juba.

“It’s extremely important that we recognize that oil revenue has been hit by the crisis in Sudan, that the revenue of the budget is down 75%, and steps need to be taken to try to find solutions, including in a dialogue with the parties in Sudan and international mediators can help,” he said.

“It’s also important that with whatever resources we have, we use them the right way and for the right purposes,” he said.

“Part of my advocacy this week, as I’ve met with senior government officials, has been to say, one of the places that we need to invest resources is in some of the basic social services that people expect from their government, health, education, water and sanitation,” he added.

“If I’m sick, and I can go to a health facility and get services, I can contribute to the economy, I can contribute to the future. So, we need to invest in education.”

The UNICEF boss acknowledges the impact climate change has had on the country despite its lesser contribution to global carbon emissions yet facing severe consequences from rising temperatures.

The official further said there is a need to continue to address the needs of those affected by floods.

“This country has contributed very little to carbon emissions and the rise in the temperature of the planet, but you’re facing the consequences of that rise,” Chaiban said.

“The floods that we’re seeing in Unity, in western Bahr el-Ghazal, northern Bahr el-Ghazal, and upper Nile, have displaced a lot of people, and we need to continue to address their needs to build resilience infrastructure,” he said.

“As we build schools, they have to be resilient to shocks, including drought and floods, to support the displaced, where they’re displaced, and to try to find durable solutions,” he added.

“Either they need to move to some of these places, or if they go back, they need to have shock-resistant social services. And again, UNICEF is part of that,” said Chaiban.

Since the outbreak of war in Sudan, approximately 880,000 individuals, including returnees and refugees, have fled to South Sudan seeking safety. In response to this crisis, the UNICEF Deputy Executive Director visited Renk, Bentiu, and Malakal in Upper Nile State to assess the humanitarian efforts and cross-border activities aligned with UNICEF’s programming.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter