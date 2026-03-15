UNICEF-supported young reporters promote children’s rights in Wau

Young reporters supported by UNICEF in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal, are using school visits, drama performances, and community outreach to raise awareness about children’s rights and encourage pupils to stay in school.

During a recent visit to Loko-Loko Primary School, the young reporters staged a short drama highlighting the problem of violence in schools and promoting positive discipline.

Fifteen-year-old young reporter Dol Madut Madut said the skit showed the impact of teachers transferring personal frustrations to pupils.

“Today we came to Loko-Loko Primary School and performed a short skit explaining violence in schools. Sometimes teachers come with problems from their homes and they transfer those problems to the pupils by caning them recklessly,” Madut said.

He added that the drama encouraged teachers to separate personal issues from their professional responsibilities and treat pupils with understanding.

“Teachers should know that their homes are different from the schools. Pupils are also human beings who need guidance and respect,” he said.

Madut also noted that pupils were encouraged to behave responsibly to avoid conflicts with teachers.

“Pupils should behave well towards teachers, and teachers should not bring family issues into the classroom,” he said.

The young reporters emphasized positive discipline, such as assigning tasks like cleaning the compound or watering trees, instead of corporal punishment.

“We encouraged positive punishment such as asking pupils to clean the compound or water trees. This can help them learn responsibility and environmental care,” Madut said.

Fourteen-year-old reporter Gbeti Arkangelo-Phillip spoke about the Back-to-Learning campaign, which aims to return children who have dropped out of school.

“The campaign empowers children to return to school and fight for their right to education. No child should drop out because of poverty or lack of support,” Arkangelo-Phillip said.

He also appealed to the government and communities to support children living on the streets.

“Children on the streets should be supported with a safe environment and access to free education so they can achieve their goals,” he said.

Seventeen-year-old reporter Drusilla Amuge said the young reporters were trained through programs supported by UNICEF to strengthen youth advocacy for children’s rights.

“Last year we received training that empowered us to advocate for children’s rights. Since then, we have visited schools, engaged students and even spoken on radio programs to promote the right to education,” Amuge said.

Amuge highlighted challenges affecting education, including gangs, drug abuse, poverty, and early pregnancy among girls.

“Some girls who become pregnant find it difficult to return to school because of stigma from other students, but some are determined to continue their education,” she said.

Through school and community advocacy, the young reporters aim to ensure that more children return to school and that communities respect children’s rights.

The initiative is part of the EU-funded Joint UN Programme on Access to Education, Livelihoods, and Peace, implemented by the International Organization for Migration, UNICEF, and the World Food Programme.

The three-year programme has supported a network of more than 100 young reporters in Western Bahr el Ghazal and Warrap states to promote school enrolment and improve access to quality education for communities affected by displacement and return.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Terekeka launches water reservoir project to ease cattle conflicts Previous Post